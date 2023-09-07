Live the high life in Clontarf close to the watering hole used by Brian Boru

Address : Apartment 3, 7 Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 Price : €385,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Part of a short terrace built in the 1850s on Castle Avenue – one of the most-sought-after roads in the north Dublin seaside suburb – number 7 is a top-floor apartment occupying 47sq m (506sq ft) of floor space.

Its current owners purchased the unit as they “just fell in love with it ... It has such charm, and the fact that its right beside the sea means it’s great for swimming. It’s also a great community, and with so many wonderful cafes it encourages you to take daily walks. And even when it’s miserable outside, it’s still beautiful here,” say the owners, who are moving due to a growing family and hope to lead a more sustainable life.

When they purchased the apartment – which benefits from high ceilings, dual-aspect and double-glazed sash windows – it was not decorated to their taste so they gave the place a complete overhaul. “At that stage the boiler was in the chimney and we didn’t want a television to be focal point so we moved it around.”

With a new roof and boiler the owners then engaged local firm Hughes Kitchen Furniture to install a fitted kitchen. Here, every inch of space was utilised, taking advantage of tall ceiling heights so now built-in units go right up to the ceiling to give the property additional storage. It’s all very contemporary and the handleless units allow the space to be clutter free.

Heritage paint colours were chosen in order to keep with its Georgian legacy and tall sash windows mean that all rooms are bathed in light.

The property has two bedrooms, both of which are doubles – one to the rear and one to the front, and the bathroom has the benefit of a full-sized bath.

Storage was addressed in the livingroom – which retains a lovely cast-iron fireplace – in the form of bespoke shelving.

There’s parking for one car out front but the property’s location could negate the need for an engine; it is seconds from the promenade, which has a regular bus service to the city centre, while the Clontarf Road Dart station is a 15-minute walk away.

Along the seafront, history of the locality can be traced in new information boards, some of which make reference to Brian Boru, Ireland’s high king who defeated the Vikings here in 1014 in a battle that ended the Irish-Viking wars. Opposite this apartment is a well named after Brian Boru, which is reputed to be the spot mentioned in accounts where Ireland’s greatest king and his army refreshed themselves during the battle, in which an estimated 9,000 people – including Boru – died.

Apartment number 3 at 7 Castle avenue, which has a Ber of F, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €385,000.