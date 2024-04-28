Young man dies after quadbike collides with tractor

The incident occurred at about 1.30pm on Sunday on the R353 Gort to Portumna road near Derrybrien. Photograph: Press 22

A young man has died after the quad bike he was operating collided with a tractor in Co Galway on Sunday.

The deceased, who was in his mid-20s, died at the scene of the incident in the south of the county near Gort. The collision occurred just after noon on Sunday. Garda are appealing for witnesses.

The all-terrain vehicle collided with a tractor and trailer on the R353 in Derrybrien. Gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

Galway fire brigade responded to the scene along with HSE ambulances and gardaí.

READ MORE

The HSE Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) helicopter was also deployed in response and landed close to the scene.

It is understood the driver of the tractor attempted to resuscitate the deceased before he was pronounced dead.

The young man’s body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway. A postmortem examination will take place over the coming days.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to conduct a technical examination of the scene. The R353 Gort to Portumna road was closed to traffic on Sunday evening and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for “any road users who may have camera footage [including dashcam] and were travelling in the vicinity of Gort, Loughrea and Derrybrien this afternoon, between 12.15pm and 1.15pm” to come forward.

Additionally, anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda station on 091 636 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.