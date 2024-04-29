Catherine Martin to bring RTÉ funding plans to Cabinet ‘soon’, as final reports into governance scandal submitted

Minister for Media Catherine Martin said on Monday that she will soon make proposals on RTÉ's funding. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

Minister for Media Catherine Martin will “soon” bring formal proposals to the Cabinet on RTÉ funding after receiving three new reports on the governance scandal at the State broadcaster.

“I have the report on culture and governance, I have the report on HR and staff matters and I have the final Mazars report,” Ms Martin told reporters on Monday, without saying anything about the findings.

“They are very comprehensive, very, very dense reports that will take a number of days to go through,” she added.

When the broadcaster was engulfed in crisis last summer over Ryan Tubridy’s money, the Minister asked Prof Niamh Brennan of UCD to examine RTÉ's governance framework.

Prof Brennan had powers to recommend changes “to ensure robust public accountability” and to “deliver a more open, transparent and accountable organisation”.

After many months of turmoil at RTÉ over lax governance and other failings, the Brennan report is widely expected to set out plans for a radical overhaul of its governance and financial structures.

Ms Martin initiated a second review by employee relations consultant Brendan McGinty, asking him to examine how RTÉ engages presenters and contractors. His remit included “fees, the use of agents, the impact on costs borne by RTÉ and the governance of same”.

The third report – by accountants Mazars – examined RTÉ's “barter account”, a form of trading account in which media groups use advertising slots to pay for certain goods and services.

Setting out interim conclusions last August, Mazars said RTÉ spending on sports junkets and entertaining clients was “not subject” to internal controls. Ms Martin said then that such findings raised questions as to whether account “was it being used to avoid proper oversight to hide certain purchases”.

At a press conference on Monday, the Minister said she wants to “move quickly” with a Cabinet plan for RTÉ's future. Asked whether her proposals would be ready next week, she declined to say when.