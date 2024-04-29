Humza Yousaf to resign as Scotland’s first minister

Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, has announced his intention to resign and step down as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Mr Yousaf told a press conference at Bute House, his official residence, on Monday that he would remain in the post until his successor was elected to ensure a “smooth and orderly transition”.

He was facing two confidence votes at Holyrood in the coming days in a spiralling crisis precipitated by his axing of the governing partnership with the Scottish Greens last Thursday.

The Greens responded with fury, announcing hours later they would support a motion of no confidence in Mr Yousaf’s leadership brought by the Scottish Conservatives.

Without the support of the Greens and with the SNP two votes short of a majority, this left Mr Yousaf reliant on the vote of Ash Regan, who defected from the SNP last year to join Alex Salmond’s Alba party in protest at lack of progress on independence and the Scottish government’s stance on gender-recognition reform.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Yousaf stressed: “I bear no ill will, and certainly bear no grudge against anyone. Politics can be a brutal business. It takes its toll on your physical and mental health, your family suffer alongside you.”

He became emotional as he paid tribute to his “wonderful wife” and “beautiful children”, telling his family: “You are truly everything to me.”

He added: “And although, as you can tell, I am sad my time as first minister is ending, I am so grateful and so blessed for having the opportunity afforded to so few, to lead my country.”

Mr Yousaf, who was Scotland’s first leader of Asian and Muslim heritage, scrapped the Bute House agreement, which was brokered by his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon in 2021, and cemented a progressive, pro-independence majority at Holyrood, after increasing internal criticism within the SNP of Green influence on policy direction.

The Scottish Green Party had been planning its own vote on the future of the agreement after members reacted angrily to the scrapping of climate targets and an NHS Scotland decision to pause the prescription of puberty blockers following the publication of the Cass review.

Mr Yousaf has faced a series of challenges since his election, including the ongoing police investigation into party finances that resulted in the arrest of Ms Sturgeon and her husband, the former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, being charged with embezzlement. – Agencies