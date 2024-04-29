Israel-Hamas war: Biden reiterated ‘clear position’ on Rafah in Netanyahu call, says White House

A Palestinian boy runs past a tent at the Rafah refugee camp with a thank you message dedicated to protesting students at the Columbia University in New York. Photograph: EPA

US president Joe Biden spoke with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu again as pressure builds on Israel and Hamas to reach a deal that would free some Israeli hostages and bring about a ceasefire after nearly seven months of war in Gaza.

Mr Biden reiterated his “clear position” as Israel plans to invade Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, despite global concern for more than one million Palestinians sheltering there, officials said.

The United States opposes the invasion on humanitarian grounds, straining relations between the allies.

Speaking earlier, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Israel had agreed to listen to US concerns and thoughts before it begins an invasion.

READ MORE

The two leaders last spoke on April 13th, after Iran launched missile and drone strikes against Israel.

“The President reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” a White House statement said.

Mr Biden also stressed that progress in delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza should be “sustained and enhanced”, according to the statement.

It was less stark than their previous call this month in which Mr Biden warned that future American support for Israel in the war depends on swift implementation of new steps to protect civilians and aid workers. There was no comment from Mr Netanyahu’s office on the latest call.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is returning to the Middle East on Monday.

A senior official from key intermediary Qatar, meanwhile, urged Israel and Hamas to show “more commitment and more seriousness” in negotiations.

Qatar, which hosts the Hamas headquarters in Doha, was instrumental along with the United States and Egypt in helping negotiate a brief halt to the fighting in November that led to the release of dozens of hostages. But in a sign of frustration, Qatar this month said that it was reassessing its role.

An Israeli delegation is expected in Egypt in the coming days to discuss the latest proposals in negotiations, and a senior Hamas official said a delegation from the militant group will also head to Cairo. Egypt’s state-owned al-Qahera TV said the delegation would arrive on Monday.

An Egyptian delegation discussed with Israeli officials a “new vision” for a prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, according to an Egyptian official.

This official said Israeli officials are open to discussing establishing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as part of the second phase of a deal. Israel has refused to end the war until it defeats Hamas.

The second phase would start after the release of civilian and sick hostages, and would include negotiating the release of soldiers, the official added. Senior Palestinian prisoners would be released and a reconstruction process launched.

Negotiations earlier this month centred on a six-week ceasefire proposal and the release of 40 civilian and sick hostages held by Hamas in exchange for freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The growing pressure for Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire deal is meant to avert an Israeli attack on Rafah, the city on the border with Egypt where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population is seeking shelter.

Israel has massed dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles. The planned incursion has raised global alarm.

“Only a small strike is all it takes to force everyone to leave Palestine,” Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas asserted to the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia, adding that he believed an invasion would happen within days.

Mr Kirby told ABC that Israel “assured us they won’t go into Rafah until we’ve had a chance to really share our perspectives and concerns with them. So, we’ll see where that goes”.

The war was sparked by Hamas’s attack on October 7th into southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities, who say another 250 people were taken hostage.

Hamas and other groups are holding about 130 people, including the remains of about 30, Israeli authorities say.

Israel’s retaliatory assault on Hamas has killed more than 34,000 people, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza. – Agencies