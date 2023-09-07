Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Longford and Cork

New to the market in Rathfarnham, Beaumont, Grand Canal Dock, Kinsale and Abbeycartron

30 Charleville Square, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Sep 7 2023 - 05:30

30 Charleville Square, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€750,000, DNG

Four-bedroom midterrace house extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft). The house, built in 2001 by Jackson Properties, is in a private gated development off Butterfield Avenue and is convenient to a number of schools, shops and the M50. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

106 Collins Park, Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9. Photograph: Tony Healy

106 Collins Park, Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9

€500,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 92sq m (990sq ft). The property, which has been modernised, has a new gas boiler and external insulation, with off-street parking, a garage and a raised Indian sandstone patio in the rear garden. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

8 The Brickfield, Abbeycartron, Longford

8 The Brickfield, Abbeycartron, Longford

€197,500, Sherry FitzGerald Quinn

Three-bedroom townhouse extending to 90sq m (969sq ft). The property, off Battery Road, was built in 2006 and is on a corner site so has a large garden as well as a large common area to the front. Ber C1

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

108 The Westmoreland, Charlotte Quay Dock, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

108 The Westmoreland, Charlotte Quay Dock, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

€875,000, Owen Reilly

Four-bedroom penthouse extending to 141sq m (1,518sq ft). The property has views to the Aviva Stadium and the Dublin Mountains, a south-facing aspect, two wraparound terraces, lots of storage and two designated underground parking spaces. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at owenreilly.ie

4 Friar's Gate, Kinsale, Co Cork

4 Friar’s Gate, Kinsale, Co Cork

€200,000, Sheehy Brothers Auctioneers

Three-bedroom townhouse extending to 81sq m (872sq ft) in the town centre and close to all amenities. The property, which requires renovation, has a private courtyard to the rear and retains some original features such as sash windows and fireplaces. Ber G

On view Strictly by appointment at sheehybrothers.com

