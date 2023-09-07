Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Longford and Cork

30 Charleville Square, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€750,000, DNG

Four-bedroom midterrace house extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft). The house, built in 2001 by Jackson Properties, is in a private gated development off Butterfield Avenue and is convenient to a number of schools, shops and the M50. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

106 Collins Park, Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9. Photograph: Tony Healy

106 Collins Park, Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9

€500,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 92sq m (990sq ft). The property, which has been modernised, has a new gas boiler and external insulation, with off-street parking, a garage and a raised Indian sandstone patio in the rear garden. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

8 The Brickfield, Abbeycartron, Longford

8 The Brickfield, Abbeycartron, Longford

€197,500, Sherry FitzGerald Quinn

Three-bedroom townhouse extending to 90sq m (969sq ft). The property, off Battery Road, was built in 2006 and is on a corner site so has a large garden as well as a large common area to the front. Ber C1

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

108 The Westmoreland, Charlotte Quay Dock, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

108 The Westmoreland, Charlotte Quay Dock, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

€875,000, Owen Reilly

Four-bedroom penthouse extending to 141sq m (1,518sq ft). The property has views to the Aviva Stadium and the Dublin Mountains, a south-facing aspect, two wraparound terraces, lots of storage and two designated underground parking spaces. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at owenreilly.ie

4 Friar's Gate, Kinsale, Co Cork

4 Friar’s Gate, Kinsale, Co Cork

€200,000, Sheehy Brothers Auctioneers

Three-bedroom townhouse extending to 81sq m (872sq ft) in the town centre and close to all amenities. The property, which requires renovation, has a private courtyard to the rear and retains some original features such as sash windows and fireplaces. Ber G

On view Strictly by appointment at sheehybrothers.com