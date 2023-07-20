Residential

What properties sold for in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

A selection of the prices sought and paid in the current market

Mulberry at 27 Ailesbury Road

Thu Jul 20 2023 - 05:30

Where: Mulberry, 27 Ailesbury Road

What: Five-bed semidetached house

For sale: September 1st, 2022, seeking €5.65m

Sale agreed: February 2nd, 2023, for €6m

Sold: June 16th, 2023

48 Shrewsbury Square, Sandymount Avenue

Where: 48 Shrewsbury Square, Sandymount Avenue

What: Two-bed apartment

For sale: May 5th, 2023, seeking €600,000

Sale agreed: June 9th, 2023, for €601,000

Sold: June 27th, 2023

178 Sweepstakes

Where: 178 The Sweepstakes

What: One-bed apartment

For sale: November 11th, 2022, seeking €350,000

Sale agreed: May 29th, 2023, for €379,000

Sold: June 26th, 2023

3 Shrewsbury Gardens

Where: 3 Shrewsbury Gardens

What: Four-bed end-of-terrace house

For sale: October 20th, 2022, seeking €3.5m

Sale agreed: April 14th, 2023, for €3,059,912

Sold: June 23rd, 2023

15B Clyde Lane

Where: 15B Clyde Lane

What: Three-bed mews

For sale: March 21st, 2023, seeking €1.75m

Sale agreed: May 8th, 2023, for €1.9m

Sold: June 8th, 2023

16 Brookfield

Where: 16 Brookfield, Anglesea Road

What: Two-bed apartment

For sale: February 2nd, 2023, seeking €450,000

Sale agreed: March 3rd, 2023, for €500,000

Sold: June 16th, 2023

Source: myhome.ie

