What properties sold for in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Where: Mulberry, 27 Ailesbury Road
What: Five-bed semidetached house
For sale: September 1st, 2022, seeking €5.65m
Sale agreed: February 2nd, 2023, for €6m
Sold: June 16th, 2023
Where: 48 Shrewsbury Square, Sandymount Avenue
What: Two-bed apartment
For sale: May 5th, 2023, seeking €600,000
Sale agreed: June 9th, 2023, for €601,000
Sold: June 27th, 2023
Where: 178 The Sweepstakes
What: One-bed apartment
For sale: November 11th, 2022, seeking €350,000
Sale agreed: May 29th, 2023, for €379,000
Sold: June 26th, 2023
Where: 3 Shrewsbury Gardens
What: Four-bed end-of-terrace house
For sale: October 20th, 2022, seeking €3.5m
Sale agreed: April 14th, 2023, for €3,059,912
Sold: June 23rd, 2023
Where: 15B Clyde Lane
What: Three-bed mews
For sale: March 21st, 2023, seeking €1.75m
Sale agreed: May 8th, 2023, for €1.9m
Sold: June 8th, 2023
Where: 16 Brookfield, Anglesea Road
What: Two-bed apartment
For sale: February 2nd, 2023, seeking €450,000
Sale agreed: March 3rd, 2023, for €500,000
Sold: June 16th, 2023
Source: myhome.ie