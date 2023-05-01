Four for under €350,000: homes in Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Limerick

St Benedicts, Ballina Lower, Ballymurn, Co Wexford

This five-bedroom bungalow, extending to 184sq m (1,980sq ft), has been extensively renovated to a contemporary standard with freshly painted walls and wooden flooring throughout. It is 2km from Ballymurn village, a 5-minute drive from Curracloe beach and 15 minutes from Wexford town. For those who work from Dublin one or two days a week, the 6am train from Wexford arrives in Pearse Station at 8.40am. Many energy upgrades were installed in the property including uPVC windows and solar panels resulting in an impressive B2 Ber.

There is a modern finishes throughout, including the kitchen, which has grey, handleless units, and the bathrooms. The owners added a sheltered sunroom to the back of the house during the pandemic, perfect for barbecues and entertaining., and there is a large workshop at the side of the property. This charming property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Radford, seeking €349,000.

14 Shandon Mill, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Located off Shandon Park, a quiet residential area a five-minute walk from Phibsborough village, is the Shandon Mill development, where a two-bedroom duplex has just come to the market.

Number 14 is in turnkey condition with an open-plan living/diningroom that leads on to a terrace, a small kitchen, which is functional but slightly dated, and two bright double bedrooms and the main bathroom upstairs. The property, measuring 70sq m (753sq ft), has a C Ber and a designated parking space.

The property is likely to appeal to someone looking for a low-maintenance home in a great location, close to the cafes and restaurants of Phibsborough and a 10-minute cycle from O’Connell Street. The annual management fees for the development are €1,745. This duplex home is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €345,000.

226 Compass, Seabourne View, Greystones, Co Wicklow

This turnkey two-bedroom second-floor apartment is situated in the Seabourne View development, walking distance from the amenities of Greystones village, including shops, restaurants, cafes and the beach. Charlesland Shopping Centre is also right next to the development with a supermarket, a pharmacy and a gym. For city-bound commuters, the Dart from Greystones gets you to Pearse Street station in about 50 minutes.

The property is in move-in condition with a bright living/diningroom that has floor-to-ceiling windows, which open on to a big private balcony with sweeping views of green hills beyond. There is a separate kitchen as well as a main bathroom and two double bedrooms – the main is en suite.

The property, measuring 74sq m (797sq ft), also benefits from a B Ber, which will help to keep energy costs low. The apartment is subject to yearly management fees, which were €1,647 for 2023, and is on the market through Ed Dempsey & Associates, seeking €340,000.

64 Clonard, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick, Co Clare

This four-bedroom semidetached house is officially across the border in Co Clare but is less than a 15-minute drive or bus journey from Limerick city centre.

The property is move-in ready and there is little a new owner would have to change beyond tweaking it to suit their own style. There is a livingroom, an office/TV room, a utility room and a kitchen-diner on the ground-floor, which leads on to the big back garden. There are four good sized bedrooms upstairs and the main has a modern en suite.

The property, extending to 129sq m (1,389sq ft), has a C Ber and is close to schools and sports clubs. It is now on the market through DNG Cusack Dunne, seeking €330,000.