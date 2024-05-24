What will €350,000 buy in South Africa, France, Brazil, Crete and Galway?

Ireland: Loughrea, Co Galway

Standing on 7½ acres of good quality farmland, this two-storey D2-rated farmhouse originally dates from 1942 and was extended and renovated in 2002. It has a deep bored well on site and a new boiler, and is 20 minutes from Loughrea. With a westerly aspect, the site wraps around the house and has fruit trees and plenty of well fenced road frontage. An additional five acres is available on request. Price: €350,000. Agent: briantuohyauctioneers.com

South Africa: Sandton

South Africa: Sandton

Extending to a significant 600 sq m with further room in staff accommodation, this house lies on 0.37 acres within a gated community in Bryanston East. Inside the double-height hallway are four reception rooms and one of five bedroom suites, with the remaining four upstairs. Landscaped gardens have a double garage, fenced swimming pool, solar panels and a computerised irrigation system. Price: 6.9m ZAR/€348,660. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France: Le Biot

France: Le Biot, Portes du Soleil

Occupying the top two floors, this three-bedroom apartment at Le Biot in Portes du Soleil extends to 58 sq m with lots of storage in the eaves, in addition to two caves with storage for bikes and skis. Located 15 minutes’ drive from Morzine and 20 from Lake Geneva, the unit has been fully restored and is in pristine condition. One of the benefits, besides a balcony with views of surrounding mountains, is it has a garden – with a lawn and deck for outdoor dining – as the area offers skiing in winter and hiking in summer. Price: €350,000. Agent: alpine-property.com

Crete: Plakias

Crete: Plakias

This three-bedroom villa lies in Plakias, known for its long crescent beach, which is about five minutes away. It has incredible views of mountains to the north and the Libyan Sea to the south from a 24 sq m upper terrace. Constructed in 2008 and extending to 100 sq m over two levels, it has a private pool and sun terrace in the garden, which has an automatic watering system. The property is being sold fully furnished and is in excellent condition. Price: €350,000. Agent: kretaeiendom.com

READ MORE

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro

If you’re after a quiet hideaway this spot is probably not for you. Home to the biggest carnival in the world where an estimated two million people party per day before lent, this three-bedroom apartment has partial views of the beach and mountains in Rio. Set in one tower close to the mall, it has lovely interiors, employee facilities and three car spaces. A swimming pool, gym, sports courts, sauna and party hall are included in communal facilities. Price: R$2m BRL: €358,521. Agent: sothebysrealty.com