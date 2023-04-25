Delgany three-bedroom semi-detached houses from €550,000 in latest Littlebrook release

The Sorrell at Littlebrook in Delgany, Co Wicklow are three bedroom semi-detached homes

When they were released last September, 14 of the 27 houses released at Littlebrook in Delgany were snapped up within the first two hours. When asked by The Irish Times why buyers chose Littlebrook, besides the sylvan setting, nearby facilities and bright spacious interiors, price was a considerable factor for those who purchased at the time, with respondents saying they could get more bang for their buck in Delgany.

With phase one of the scheme now sold out, phase two of the Lowick Homes development was released on April 15th and saw more three and four-bedroom houses on Chapel Road placed on the market. Of the 14 released, seven have been reserved, leaving seven on the market. Located just a kilometre from Delgany and about three from Greystones, where a Dart service connects with Dublin city centre, Delgany itself offers a plethora of amenities such as the Firehouse Bakery, The Fat Fox coffee house and Pigeon House Restaurant.

The Charlock are four-bedroom detached houses. Photograph: David Cantwell Photography

Designed by Wicklow based Eoin J Carroll Architects, the scheme was inspired by the surrounding countryside and a country cottage feel is enhanced by the use of heritage-coloured windows in red brick facades.

There is a low-density feel to the scheme as there are no apartments or duplexes in the Lowick Homes development.

Owned by local businessman Ronan O’Caoimh, who appointed Gary Talbot – formerly of Ardstone Developments – as managing director, the pair have subsequently acquired a number of sites and development opportunities in Delgany and the surrounding areas.

Living area to the front of the house while the dining area opens to the rear garden. Photograph: David Cantwell Photography

Kitchens come with quartz countertops as standard. Photograph: David Cantwell Photography

Show house bedroom. Photograph: Ken Walsh

A2 Ber ratings have been achieved due high specification and efficiency air-to-water heat pumps and highly integrated insulation; the pumps are designed to operate at lower temperatures to give savings on energy bills.

Contemporary kitchens are by Gallagher Kitchens – who also supplied fitted wardrobes – they have composite quartz worktops as standard and include essential appliances, while bathrooms have high quality ware by Sonas.

With this release, price will still be a factor as to the attraction of these well-designed homes. Three-bedroom end-of-terrace houses measuring 120sq m (1,292sq ft) known as The Primrose are listed from €550,000; while the three-bedroom semidetached of the same size, The Sorrell are seeking from €565,000. Lastly, The Charlock; four-bedroom detached houses extending to 132sq m (1,421sq ft) are listed at €710,000 to €715,000. Sherry FitzGerald New Homes are handling the sales.