Four homes for €400,000 and under

20 Sanderling, Barnageeragh Cove, Skerries, Co Dublin

An online search shows move-in ready three-bed homes at this price point are few and far between in Co Dublin. This three-bed duplex in Skerries, however, offers just that with an A energy rating and sea views to boot, which may make the compromise of living above an apartment worth it for some prospective buyers.

The 121sq m (1,302sq ft) property consists of a bright livingroom, a kitchen-diner and a guest loo on the first-floor level, and three bedrooms on the second floor – the main is en suite – and a bathroom. The interior is neutral with white walls throughout and light-grey floors in the livingroom and bedrooms.

The seaside village is home to shops, pubs and restaurants as well as schools and sport clubs, including rugby, GAA, sailing and golf. Skerries train station is a six-minute cycle from the property, with services bringing you into the city centre in 40 minutes. Number 20 Sanderling is now on the market through Flynn and Associates, seeking €400,000.

This Carlow home is close to the town’s amenities

32 Bourlum Wood, Green Road, Carlow town, Co Carlow

A four-bedroom detached house in the Bourlum Wood estate off the Green Road in Carlow town has a contemporary, move-in ready interior and is close to the town’s amenities. Carlow is home to South East Technological University, the Delta Sensory Gardens, the Visual Centre for Contemporary Art and the George Bernard Shaw Theatre. For hybrid workers commuting a few days a week to Dublin, this home is about an hour’s drive from the Luas Red Cow park-and-ride facility on the Naas Road and seven minutes from Carlow train station.

The spacious property, measuring 150sq m (1,615sq ft), has a big livingroom to the right off the entrance hall and a smaller room to the left, which would make a great home office or could be used as a fifth bedroom or a bonus living space. A kitchen-diner towards the rear of the ground floor, with blue units, a black-and-white tile splashback and new wood-effect linoleum floors, opens on to the big back garden which has low-maintenance loose stone underfoot bordered by shrubs. There is also a utility room and a guest loo downstairs.

There are two double and two single bedrooms upstairs, the main is en suite, as well as the family bathroom. With a C2 Ber, 32 Bourlum Wood is on the market through Remax Property Experts Carlow, seeking €375,000.

This Dungarvan house has been upgraded and well looked after by its owners.

79 Spring Meadows, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

This bright and modern detached three-bedroom home in the vibrant coastal town of Dungarvan comes to the market in pristine condition. In the Spring Meadows development, a short walk from the town’s bars and restaurants and the Waterford greenway walking path, it has been well looked after and upgraded by its owners. The home, which has a C1 Ber, extends to 167sq m (1,798sq ft) over two floors.

The front livingroom leads on to a bright open-plan kitchen and living space. The kitchen has contemporary white units with blue cabinets under the island/breakfast bar with white marble-effect countertops. Wood-effect floors continue into the living and dining space which is bathed in light by a roof light and glass doors that lead out to the back garden. The garden has low-maintenance paving and a wooden climbing frame.

There is also a second livingroom on the ground floor, currently used as a playroom, and a guest loo and a utility room. There are three double bedrooms upstairs, the main is en suite, and a small box room which is currently a home office and has potential to be used as a nursery or dressingroom. Number 79 Spring Meadows is on the market through Brian Gleeson Property, seeking €395,000.

This thatched cottage is set on about 0.94 acres with mature woodland and is 2km from Sneem village

Thatched Cottage, Drimnamore, Sneem, Co Kerry

If you really want to get away from it all and live surrounded by gorgeous landscape, this turnkey two-bed cottage close to Sneem could be just the ticket. It would be perfect for remote workers as the village has a digital hub to work from with high-speed broadband.

The cottage is charming from the outside, with its thatched roof, and the interior is also lovely with exposed stone walls. Extending to 177sq ft (1,900sq ft), the ground floor consists of an open-plan kitchen-living area on the ground floor with two en suite double bedrooms upstairs; one of the bedrooms has a balcony from where you can enjoy the stunning views.

The property, which has an impressive B3 Ber, is set on about 0.94 acres with mature woodland and is 2km from Sneem village. This traditional cottage is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Daly, seeking €315,000.