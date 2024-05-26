Twelve injured following turbulence on flight from Qatar to Ireland

A number of people have been injured due to turbulence on a flight from Doha to Dublin. Photograph: Damien Storan

Six passengers and six crew members have been injured following turbulence on a flight from Doha, Qatar to Ireland.

In a statement, Dublin Airport said the Qatar Airways flight landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The airport added: “Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

The incident comes a week after a man died and scores were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence.

It is understood the turbulence occurred about two hours into the seven-hour flight, when the plane was travelling over Turkey.

Reports suggested the in-flight meal was being served and crew members were moving through the cabin.

Passengers reportedly described the plane seemingly falling from the sky as passengers clung to their seats.

The plane was not, however, forced to land immediately and continued on the journey, suggesting there were no life-threatening injuries noted.

Last week one passenger died and 30 people were hurt when a Singapore Airlines flight had a similar experience with turbulence over Thailand. The plane was forced to land in Bangkok.

The man who died in the Singapore Airlines incident was a 73-year-old British man, who is thought to have had a heart attack.

The injuries sustained by others on the flight are understood to have included bone and spinal cord injuries.