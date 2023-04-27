Five homes on view this week in Sligo, Dublin and Waterford

12 Glendown Avenue, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
€725,000, DNG
Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 140sq m (1,507sq ft). The property, dating from the 1970s, has three reception rooms and is in good order. It has recently been replumbed, has new insulation and lies in a sought-after location. Ber C3
On View: By appointment at dng.ie
Ardfield, 647A Howth Road, Blackbanks, Raheny, Dublin 5
€1.495m, Sherry FitzGerald
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 365sq m (3,929sq ft). The property has sea views, a south-facing back garden as well as an indoor swimming pool, sauna and a triple garage. Ber C3
On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie
25 Bowefield, Gracedieu, Waterford
€395,000, Barry Murphy Auctioneers
Detached five-bedroom house extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft). The property, which is in a quiet cul-de-sac, is a five-minute drive from Waterford city centre, and a five-minute walk from the Waterford breenway. Ber C1
On View: By appointment at barrymurphy.ie
Cockadoodledoo, Killakee Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
€1.1m, DNG
Detached Scandinavian-design four-bedroom house extending to 195sq m (2,099sq ft). The property – constructed in 2002 – is on a 2.5-hectare (6.2-acre) site and has views of Dublin Bay and a substantial paddock. Ber C2
On View: By appointment at dng.ie
El Rocio, Top Road, Strandhill, Co Sligo
€575,000, Oates Breheny Group
Detached three-bedroom house extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft). The property, on the Wild Atlantic Way at the foot of Knocknarea mountain, has views of the Atlantic, is within walking distance of Culleenamore Beach and is 7km from Sligo town. Ber D1
On View: By appointment at obg.ie