Five homes on view this week in Sligo, Dublin and Waterford

12 Glendown Avenue, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

€725,000, DNG

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 140sq m (1,507sq ft). The property, dating from the 1970s, has three reception rooms and is in good order. It has recently been replumbed, has new insulation and lies in a sought-after location. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

Ardfield, 647A Howth Road, Blackbanks, Raheny, Dublin 5. Photograph: Wojtek Bartkowski

Ardfield, 647A Howth Road, Blackbanks, Raheny, Dublin 5

€1.495m, Sherry FitzGerald

READ MORE

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 365sq m (3,929sq ft). The property has sea views, a south-facing back garden as well as an indoor swimming pool, sauna and a triple garage. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

25 Bowefield, Gracedieu, Waterford

25 Bowefield, Gracedieu, Waterford

€395,000, Barry Murphy Auctioneers

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft). The property, which is in a quiet cul-de-sac, is a five-minute drive from Waterford city centre, and a five-minute walk from the Waterford breenway. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at barrymurphy.ie

Cockadoodledoo, Killakee Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Cockadoodledoo, Killakee Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€1.1m, DNG

Detached Scandinavian-design four-bedroom house extending to 195sq m (2,099sq ft). The property – constructed in 2002 – is on a 2.5-hectare (6.2-acre) site and has views of Dublin Bay and a substantial paddock. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

El Rocio, Top Road, Strandhill, Co Sligo

El Rocio, Top Road, Strandhill, Co Sligo

€575,000, Oates Breheny Group

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft). The property, on the Wild Atlantic Way at the foot of Knocknarea mountain, has views of the Atlantic, is within walking distance of Culleenamore Beach and is 7km from Sligo town. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at obg.ie