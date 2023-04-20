Three-bed 1950s semi-detached home in Beaumont for €395,000

Address : 29 Coolgreena Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9 Price : €395,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

This three-bedroom semi-detached property comes to market having been bought by the owner, Tim, 20 years ago as his first home which he later rented out. At the time he was attracted to the affordability of the area and its convenient location: a 15-minute cycle or 20-minute drive to O’Connell Street. The property is generally in good condition, with fresh white walls, but prospective buyers would be smart to factor in the cost of some necessary upgrades such as updating the bathroom and extending the kitchen wall to create a kitchen-diner, subject to planning permission, as some neighbours have done.

Asking €395,000, through Sherry FitzGerald, the property, extending to 84sq m (904sq ft), is likely to attract those looking for a long-term home on Dublin’s northside, especially those who have set their maximum search parameter to €400,000. The house is in good enough condition that you could move in and work on upgrading it bit by bit.

The property, built in about 1955, is set back from the road with a small front lawn edged in by shrubs. There is a large dual-aspect open-plan living space off the entrance hallway; Tim knocked the interconnecting wall between two reception rooms to create the space, which, as a result, has two fireplaces.

At the back of the house, the kitchen is small and narrow with white units, a well-worn, purple-tiled splashback and a linoleum floor. A new owner would likely look to refurbish the kitchen and extend it to the side, joining it to the living space, to create a more functional open-plan space, subject to planning permission.

READ MORE

The long east-facing lawned back garden is a highlight of this home and offers plenty of space and potential for planting or for adding a patio space or garden room, subject to planning permission; it has a large wooden shed.

There are two good-sized double bedrooms upstairs which are newly carpeted, along with the stairs and landing, in grey. There are some dings in the plasterwork in the front bedroom which may need to be smoothed out. There is also a single bedroom to the front of the first floor. The bathroom is on its last legs and refitting it will likely be the first port of call for a new owner.

Tim has decided to sell mainly because it is the right time for him. However, he says he is also nervous about how legislation is affecting landlords. The property has an E Ber rating, which a new owner will likely look to address, although Tim had it insulated and rewired, and had double-glazed windows fitted when he first moved in.

Coolgreena Road is a quiet spot with lovely neighbours, Tim says, close to Ellenfield Park for walks, Artane Castle Shopping Centre and Beaumont Hospital. There are also several primary and secondary schools within walking distance of the house.