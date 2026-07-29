Business

Most Irish businesses hit with cyberattacks in last year, survey says

A third suffered more than three attacks, with similar number losing revenue and facing legal bills

But 95% of firms are confident they can detect and contain a cyber breach. Photograph: iStock
But 95% of firms are confident they can detect and contain a cyber breach. Photograph: iStock
Conor Pope
Wed Jul 29 2026 - 00:012 MIN READ

As many as two-thirds of Irish businesses have experienced at least one cyberattack in the last year, while more than a third have been hit with more than three attacks over the last 12 months, new research has shown.

Asked about the impact of cybercrime incidents on their organisation over the last year, 30 per cent of Irish businesses said they had incurred legal costs while a similar percentage had lost revenue.

Just over one in five firms said they had been fined by a regulator as a result of the attacks while 32 per cent said they were unable to serve customers in the downtime that arose following a cyber incident.

The survey of 250 Irish businesses by insurance broker Gallagher and the Centre for Economics and Business Research highlights how common cyberattacks on Irish firms are and the costs associated with them.

READ MORE

The news learned to follow us everywhere. No wonder we are hiding from it

The mortgage is paid off; what can we do with the €800 a month now available to us?

US Federal Reserve’s direction of travel on interest rates has rarely been this opaque

Couples struggling to buy a home even with State supports

“The frequency, severity and intensity of cyberattacks has increased in recent years and our research reflects that,” Gallagher spokesman Michael Cunningham said. “The huge repercussions that these can have on businesses should not be underestimated. Businesses can face substantial hits to their profit, or even bankruptcy, after a breach.”

He said legal costs “can put a huge financial strain on businesses, as can reputational damage. As well as leading to a loss of trust and confidence in the company among customers, investors and partners, reputational damage can lead to negative media attention”.

The research also found that, despite the number of Irish businesses that have experienced a cyberattack, 95 per cent were confident they could detect and contain a cyber breach, even if the intruder remained hidden for some time, with more than half saying they were “very confident” of this.

In addition, 70 per cent of Irish businesses said they expected serious cybercrime incidents to lead to legal or shareholder/investor action for their company and 84 per cent of businesses were aware that company directors could face personal liability or legal actions in the event of a cyber breach.

“Shareholder litigation costs are emerging as one of the costliest consequence of cyberattacks for businesses. This is something which Irish businesses need to be increasingly mindful of and to prepare for,” Cunningham said.

“As the high-profile attacks on high-street retailers last year show, the legal, financial and reputational fallout from cyberattacks can drag on for months, even years. In the US, breaches have gone even further, triggering costly shareholder lawsuits focused entirely on board oversight and disclosure.”

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning