Wildfire reignites on Slievenamon after being brought under control last night

The fire at Killusty, Slievenamon, as seen at 6.15am today. Photograph: Seán Ryan

A mountain fire has reignited on Slievenamon in Co Tipperary this morning after emergency services were stood down last night as the wildfire appeared to have been brought under control.

However, fire and rescue services received a call at 7.15am this morning that the blaze on the mountain appeared to have reignited.

They had been tackling the wildfire since Monday of last week, aided by the Air Corps as well as local residents and farmers. Locals reported seeing plumes of smoke in the skyline near the Killusty side of the mountain.

Acting senior assistant chief fire officer in Tipperary, Carol Kennedy, confirmed the blaze had started again on the southeast side of Slievenamon.

In a statement this morning Tipperary County Council said, “The overall situation on Slievenamon remains stable ... Crews will continue to manage these isolated hotspots as part of the ongoing response effort.

“Outbreaks of fire activity such as those experienced this morning are to be expected following a wildfire event of this scale. Coillte crews are also managing these situations, supported where necessary by emergency services.”

The council said all reports of smoke or flare-ups would be assessed and responded to as required by emergency services.

“Members of the public can be reassured that there is currently no risk to life or property arising from this incident. The public is thanked for its continued co-operation and support.”

Meanwhile, a local councillor has called for measures to be introduced following the theft from cars while fire crews were dealing with the blaze.

At yesterday’s meeting of the Tipp Cahir Cashel municipal district, Independent Andy Moloney called for barriers to be introduced at fire stations.

He said vehicles were left vulnerable when retained firefighters from Cahir responded to the wildfire at Slievenamon and that measures need to be introduced. Moloney said the theft was ‘a low blow’ to the firefighters.