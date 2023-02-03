What will €180,000 buy in France, Spain, Norway, Chile and Wexford?

Norway: Rogaland

This wooden boathouse at the water’s edge has two bedrooms and extends to 56sq m (603sq ft). Constructed in 2002 and set over two levels with bedrooms on the ground floor and living area upstairs, the location is superb for boating enthusiasts. The property has a large wooden jetty and bathing ladder. Price: 1.79m Kr/€167,791. Agent: privatmegleren.no

IRELAND: GOREY

Located in the heart of the town at 2 John Street, this offering consists of a two-bedroom apartment over a rental unit, both of which are currently rented. The ground floor unit extends to 30sq m (323sq ft) with a 60sq m (646sq ft) apartment, and income from the rent is currently €19,800 annually. Price: €180,000. Agent: propertypartners.ie

FRANCE: AURILLAC

This charming four-bedroom property extends to 195sq m (2,099sq ft). With lots of character, there is rental potential due to its location and the town’s annual international street theatre festival in August. While it will need a bit of work, the property retains lots of period details. Price: €184,000. Agent: groupeericmey.com

CHILE: LOS LAGOS

This exclusive waterfront plot in Lake Tagua Tagua has a fine pebble beach and is surrounded by gorges so offers much privacy. Extending to 1.7 acres, the plot has native forest and waterfalls, and its northwestern orientation gives sunlight throughout the year. The lake is good for fishing and is fed from the Puelo river, which is world renowned for fly fishing. Price: $186,790/€171,389. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

SPAIN: HUELVA

Part of a private gated community with a golf course, this bright two-bedroom apartment is set in a four-star resort. Extending to 78sq m (840sq ft) with a terrace and storage facility, the property, which is located on the first floor, dates from 2008 and amenities include five swimming pools, a gym, sauna and concierge. It is located just a few minutes from La Antilla beach. Price: €175,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com