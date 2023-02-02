A downsizer just off the main street in Dalkey for €595,000

Address : Ketu, Breffni Gate, 25 Church Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €595,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The hilly clifftop Dublin suburb of Dalkey, often playfully called ‘Ireland’s Italian Riviera’ on account of its geography and some locations having names inspired by the Amalfi Coast, is one of the places to live in Dublin if you are a fan of all things maritime.

Beaches, swimming spots, islands and harbours with lands of fresh fish and lobster along with coastal walks means it also attracts those who want a healthier lifestyle.

Despite being just 10 miles from the city centre, it feels a million miles from the hustle and bustle of city life with its laid-back eateries and pubs perched along the craggy coastline.

For those in search of a downsizer, Ketu, Breffni Gate on 25 Church Road, could be just the ticket once you take into account that the property is over two levels.

Ketu Breffni Gate

Kitchen

Breakfast room to the rear of the kitchen

Living/dining room

It extends to a generous 103sq m (1,109sq ft) with two bedrooms both of which are on the ground floor adjacent to a shower room and separate utility and the principal bedroom has the benefit of an en-suite.

Its inversion allows for a spacious and bright living-cum-diningroom upstairs, off which lies a kitchen and breakfast room warmed by a stove.

The real selling points are its location; just off the main street so new owners can walk everywhere, and it has a car space and patio inside the front gate offering total privacy thanks to tall mature hedging.

The house has a fine hallway

The main bedroom is ensuite

The entrance and front door is hidden behind tall hedging

Though perfectly fine, the property would benefit from some upgrading – especially to its insulation as the Ber is currently a D1 in a time of unprecedented heating costs.

But its privacy, off-street parking and location are the more desirable aspects of the house.

Ketu, has now been launched to the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €595,000 and is also a viable alternative to those seeking an apartment in the much sought-after maritime suburb.