Looking for a home in Co Cork? Try this Carrignavar four-bed for €465k or a Skibbereen holiday home for €295k

Located on the south coast of Ireland with a vibrant city at its heart, Co Cork effortlessly weaves old Irish charm with modern living, making it one of the most popular counties in the country for Irish people and tourists alike. It is home to large multinational companies including Apple, as well as a number of pharmaceutical firms and a thriving university. The city as well as the many hotspots dotted around the coast are internationally regarded for their arts scenes and high-quality eateries.

Looking at Cork’s residential market Ann O’Mahony, director of Sherry FitzGerald Cork, says “the last quarter of the year was busy in all categories”.

“There was far greater supply in the high-end of the market in Cork City and county, the million-euro-plus homes, than I have seen over the last few years.”

There was uncertainty in the market between June and September last year, she says, due to talk of rising interest rates but things settled down by October. “People were getting on with their lives; there are focused buyers out there,” she says.

READ MORE

Those looking to downsize are finding it difficult due to the lack of rental properties, she adds. “They’re afraid to release their property in case they can’t find what they’re looking for or find a rental in the interim.”

Cork is an exciting place to live, O’Mahony says, given how far its has come in the last 10-15 years with the development of the city and the arrival of new companies.

“The city is like a big town really and there is a great quality of life here. You can be based in the city centre for work and live in Kinsale, which is only 25 minutes down the road.”

Four-bed

Highworth House, Glashaboy East, Carrignavar

Highworth House is a four-bedroom detached home sitting on about 0.33 acres, surrounded by rolling green fields in Carrignavar. The home has been updated by the current owners, who acquired the property in 1999, arriving to the market in turnkey condition. The ground floor has two reception rooms – one with a nook under an archway, perfect for a desk – a diningroom, a kitchen, a utility room and a WC. One of the reception rooms has wooden floors while the tiles covering the rest of the level could be swapped out for wood to create a more contemporary finish.

Upstairs, there is a spacious mezzanine that could be used as a reading nook or an office and there are four double bedrooms, two of which are en suite, and a family bathroom. This historic stone-exterior home is likely to appeal to someone who likes to spend time outside; it has more than one paved patio area, lush lawns and flower beds. Although this home offers the peace and quiet of the countryside, it is just minutes from the local amenities of Carrignavar village and is about 15km from Cork City. Highworth House, which extends to 232 sq m (2,497 sq ft), has a C Ber energy rating and is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Cork, seeking €465,000.

7 Pairc Na Gleann, Ballycotton

Three-bed

7 Pairc Na Gleann, Ballycotton

This three-bedroom semidatched home, extending to 111 sq m (1,200 sq ft), is located in the quaint fishing village of Ballycotton, which is within striking distance of beaches such as those located at Ardnahinch and Garryvoe, and a 20-minute drive from Midleton town. The village and the surrounding areas offer plenty of amenities to keep the whole family happy, including pubs, restaurants, water sports, fishing and cliff walks. The local primary school is just a five-minute walk away.

The home, built in 2003, is in turnkey condition; it is painted white throughout with wooden floors on the ground level and a neutral grey carpet upstairs; however, the kitchen could do with a cosmetic refresh. Upstairs, the main bedroom is en suite and leads out to the raised terrace garden, which offers view across the sea. This home has a C Ber rating and is on the market through Hegarty Properties, seeking €330,000.

3 Granary Court, Connolly Street, Midleton

Downsizer

3 Granary Court, Connolly Street, Midleton

This refurbished two-bedroom apartment offers low-maintenance living for someone looking to live in the heart of Midleton town. The ground-floor apartment is situated in a gated complex and is within walking distance of all local amenities. There is an open-plan kitchen/living/dining area to the right of the entrance hall. It is a contemporary space with blue kitchen units, wood-effect floors, pendant lighting and fresh white walls.

The main bedroom is en suite and the main bathroom has a bath. The move-in-ready property, extending to 72 sq m (775 sq ft), comes with a designated parking space. Number 3 Granary Court has a C Ber rating and is on the market through Cronin Wall Properties, seeking €195,000.

27 The Courtyard, City Square, Cork City

Buy-to-let

27 The Courtyard, City Square, Cork City

This two-bedroom first-floor apartment may appeal to an investor looking for a property likely to attract tenants. It is located in a gated development accessed by a fob in the City Square development to the north of Cork City centre. The interiors leave little for an investor to upgrade, with a sleek white kitchen in an open-plan kitchen/living area and wooden floors and white walls throughout. There are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, one of which is en suite, and a bathroom. The livingroom leads out to a balcony with plenty of room for seating. Number 27 The Courtyard, which has a B Ber rating, is on the market through Wallace Estates, seeking €215,000.

Location of 3 Tragumna Holiday Homes in Skibbereen, West Cork

Holiday home

3 Tragumna Holiday Homes, Skibbereen, West Cork

3 Tragumna holiday homes

The best thing about this three-bedroom semidetached house is the stunning views it provides over Tragumna Bay. It is no exaggeration to say the area’s natural beauty is breathtaking, and this holiday home offers a tranquil escape. The property, which has a D Ber, consists of an open-plan living/dining area, a kitchen, a utility room and a WC on the ground level with three double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The interior of the home is presented in good condition but could do with a cosmetic refresh.

The home is a short drive from Skibbereen town centre, with all its pubs, restaurants and attractions, and many other towns and villages worth visiting including Ballydehob, Glandore and Schull. Number 3 Tragumna Holiday Homes is on the market through Pat Maguire Properties, seeking €295,000.

48 Commons Road, Cork City

Fixer-upper

48 Commons Road, Cork City

The potential of this two-bedroom terraced property close to Cork City centre could be realised by an imaginative buyer willing to take on a renovation project. The home, extending to 57 sq m (614 sq ft), is reminiscent of terraced houses that have been snapped up and given a new lease of life in Cork and Dublin. The current layout of the property has an open-plan living/diningroom and a decent-sized eat-in kitchen. There are two double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs as well as a courtyard to the rear of the property.

The location is the big selling point, with the city within walking distance and Blackpool Shopping Centre five minutes away. Number 48 Commons Road, which has a G Ber rating, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Cork, seeking €140,000.

[ What does the 2023 housing market have in store? Property experts make their predictions ]