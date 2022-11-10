Pristine five-bed in quiet Castleknock cul-de-sac for €1.25m

Address : 3 Brookwood, Castleknock, Dublin 15 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Brookwood is a tiny enclave of five houses built by Barina Construction in 2016 close to Castleknock village. The setting is not only secluded, it’s a cul-de-sac to boot, and all the houses have an open presentation with cobble-locked drives to the front and plenty of parking available. Number 3 is a five-bedroom, double-fronted redbrick in pristine condition and, with an A3 energy rating, will qualify for a green mortgage.

A pretty brick archway over the front door is one of the many features of this property that adds character to what was the show house of the development, extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft). The interiors are up to date, with a neutral palette running through the house that will be easy to live with while new owners dream up more dramatic interiors.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen and utility room

Dining area

In the hall there is bespoke under-stairs storage that keeps all coats, sports gear and schoolbags out of sight, and a WC with panelling. Wide, walnut laminate flooring runs through the ground floor and the ceilings are 2.7m (8.8ft) high.

“With the house, I loved the open space, I loved the storage. Even with two kids under two it was easy to maintain and to keep tidy because there was so much space for everything,” says the owner. They bought the house for €872,000 in 2016, according to the Property Price Register, and are moving to the country to be closer to family.

READ MORE

[ Leinster Rugby coach Leo Cullen puts his Sandymount Strand home on the market for €1.75m ]

A formal livingroom with a bay window opens to the right off the hall; it has a handsome marble mantelpiece housing a solid fuel stove. There’s a more relaxed family room to the left, which would make an ideal playroom or teenage den.

The kitchen to the back of the house is southwest facing so it gets good sun throughout the day. It has quartz stone countertops and plenty of presses and cabinets. There are two sets of French doors opening on to the patio and garden.

The garden has a great orientation and two sets of iron gates on either side of the house for access. It has some lovely planting with climbing roses and hydrangeas, a Mexican orange blossom and a thriving Photinia “Red Robin”.

Bedroom

Second bedroom

Third bedroom

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, all large; the principal suite is to the back of the house with an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe. One of the rooms to the front would make a perfect home office, but there is also huge potential in the attic.

[ Slickly designed Dublin city apartments on Lad Lane from €880,000 ]

In the attic there is flooring, the walls are insulated and plastered; currently it has access via a Stira stairs but the hall below has sufficient room for a staircase. Subject to planning permission, the blank canvas up here is very interesting: all it needs is the addition of a window or two and it could make a teen hangout, a cinema room, or even two offices.

Castleknock village is minutes away on foot, the train station is close and a bus stop into town lies right outside. There are great amenities nearby with the Royal Canal Greenway around the corner, the Phoenix Park and schools including Mount Sackville and Castleknock College.

Number 3 Brookwood is for sale by private treaty through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €1.25 million.