Slickly designed Dublin city apartments on Lad Lane from €880,000

Address : 55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2 Price : €880,000 Agent : Knight Frank

Number 55 Lad Lane is the latest offering from Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount. It is located just down the road from Ryan’s house at number 20, which launched on the market last week seeking €1.775 million through Sherry FitzGerald.

Designed by Darrell O’Donoghue at Dublin-based architecture practice, ODAA, the six-storey mixed-use development on Lad Lane comprises of 25 contemporary apartments, an enterprise centre and basement-level parking. It is a striking building where the accommodation, consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses is set over five floors above the enterprise centre on the ground floor.

“Each of the individual residential units is defined in both the front and rear elevations by a series of angled screen walls designed to shield the main habitual and recreational spaces from overlooking and to control views over the city,” according to ODAA’s website.

Kitchen and living space

Kitchen

Its location will be a real selling point of these slickly designed units. Nestled in between Baggot Street and Leeson Street, the apartments are within walking distance of St Stephen’s Green, Grand Canal Dock and the old Georgian squares of Merrion and Fitzwilliam.

For commuters, the Luas green line is accessible at Charlemont and St Stephen’s Green, with the Dart at Pearse Street and Grand Canal Dock.

But the high-end fit-out will also be a key attraction to well-heeled professionals looking for a cool city pad. Charcoal kitchens by German brand Allmilmo have the company’s trademark handle-free cabinetry and clean contemporary lines framed with Arabescato marble worktops and fully integrated Siemens appliances, along with an Insinkerator tap that produces steaming hot water as well as filtered water on demand.

Bedrooms are finished with contemporary wardrobes by Zalf, bathrooms have high-end sanitary ware while the flooring is engineered oak in a herringbone pattern.

Bedroom

Outdoor terrace

All units have generous outdoor terraces and good acoustic performance with concrete floors, meaning you won’t be listening to your neighbours’ appliances.

The Ber is A2 or A3 depending on the unit, and this rate is achieved with thermostatic-zone underfloor heating, a heat-recovery pump, high-performance internal pipe insulation to reduce heat loss, in addition to double-glazed windows.

What is on offer, through estate agent Knight Frank, are two two-bedroom apartments measuring 87sq m (936sq ft), seeking €880,000, and a two bedroom plus study measuring 89sq m (958sq ft), seeking €930,000.

Underground parking is available at €50,000 extra, but the location is so central you will hardly need a car.