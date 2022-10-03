Looking for a home in Donegal? ‘You’re getting a lot more for your money compared with other parts of Ireland’

With its unspoiled countryside and beautiful rugged coastline, it is no wonder Donegal’s residential market is now getting the attention it deserves. As broadband infrastructure has improved and with the introduction of hybrid and remote working, the county is now a far more viable option for those looking to put down roots for prices much lower than in other locations around the country.

Donegal also draws in many holidaymakers from north and south of the Border, looking to buy a good-value getaway. There has also been a noticeable rise in prospective international buyers, mainly from the United States and western Europe, according to local estate agent Kiara Rainey of Sherry FitzGerald Rainey, attracted to the county by the ease of access through Donegal Airport.

There are many first-time buyers and those trading up looking to move back to Donegal from cities, according to Rainey, although the supply of housing, as with elsewhere in the country, is low. New housing developments are few and far between, Rainey says, and there is a long waiting list of prospective buyers for developments such as Criev Mor Avenue in Letterkenny.

“Donegal is such a stunning county and it has the most glorious beaches, hillwalking, mountaineering, water sports — all on its doorstep. In Donegal you’ve got untapped natural beauty, but you’ve also got shops and amenities and fantastic schools as well as the Atlantic Technological University in Letterkenny,” says Rainey.

“You’re getting a lot more for your money in terms of property compared with other parts of Ireland.”

The Grange

NEW HOME

The Grange, Lurganboy, Donegal town

One three-bedroom semidetached home is still available in the latest phase at The Grange in Donegal town. This development by Axis Construction includes two-, three- and four-bedroom terraced and semidetached homes, all with an A-energy rating. The next phase of the development is expected to be ready shortly, according to Anderson Auctioneers.

Overlooking Donegal Bay on the Wild Atlantic Way, Donegal town has plenty of restaurants and heritage sites to visit. The Grange is a five-minute drive from the town centre, and within walking distance of schools and shops. The three-bed semidetached home is on the market, seeking €255,000.

Glen Lough

FIVE-BED

Glen Lough, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

This five-bedroom house sits on the tip of a peninsula surrounded by Glen Lough on three sides. The property was originally built by Robin Dixon, the Baron of Glentoran and 1964 Olympic bobsleigh champion, as a private lodge.

Extending to 197 sq m (2,120 sq ft), the house is reached by a tree-lined avenue which leads to the back garden, where there is a small wooden cabin. The front door is at the back of the house, facing out on to the lake, through the trees. The open-plan kitchen-dining room features double-height vaulted ceilings, a Belfast sink, a red Aga and a centre island with storage.

There is a garden room with windows on three sides which comfortably fits a dining table big enough for entertaining six people. The current owner has kept the palette of the walls neutral, making it easy for a buyer to make their mark with a lick of paint. The property has five bedrooms, two of which are en suite. There is a gallery area linking the two upstairs bedrooms which could work as a play area or a home office.

The village of Carrigart is about 8km north of the house and 11km from the popular seaside village of Downings and all the amenities of Rosguill. Fanad and Horn Head peninsulas are within a short distance. This property, with a D1 Ber, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Rainey for €495,000.

37 Ceanann View

DOWNSIZER

37 Ceanann View, Letterkenny

This two-bedroom semidetached house, extending to 77.6sq m (835 sq ft), is well-located in the heart of Letterkenny. The property is an attractive option for those looking to downsize in order to live close to all the town’s amenities. It is also located within proximity to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The house is well-maintained, although a buyer may wish to upgrade the carpet flooring in the bedrooms and landing, as well as the dated bathroom fittings. French doors in the kitchen-dining room lead on to a patio area and a decent-sized garden. This property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Rainey, seeking €125,000.

Grand Central apartment complex

BUY-TO-LET

22 Grand Central, Letterkenny

A well-maintained two-bedroom apartment in the bustling town of Letterkenny offers an attractive investment opportunity for a prospective buyer. The property, which as an impressive B2 Ber, is in turnkey condition, leaving little for a new owner to do, and the main bedroom is en suite.

It is situated in the Grand Central Complex, which is within walking distance of the Atlantic Technological University and the town centre. It also comes with a parking space. Agent Austin Reynolds estimates the monthly rental income for the property would be in the region of €950 per month. The apartment, extending to 67 sq m (721 sq ft), is on the market through Property Partners Paul Reynolds, seeking €155,000.

119 Loughanure

HOLIDAY HOME

119 Loughanure, Annagry, Donegal

119 Loughanure location

Located in the scenic area of Loughanure, this three-bedroom cottage would suit a buyer looking for a peaceful escape. The home is well-maintained but the kitchen and bathroom could do with a refresh and enhancements could be made to improve the G Ber rating. The property has breathtaking views over the lake.

Annagry is a Gaeltacht village and therefore may appeal to those hoping to immerse themselves in the language or simply improve on their cúpla focal. This property is for sale through Campbells Auctioneers, seeking €99,000.

Bridge Street

FIXER-UPPER

Bridge Street, Killybegs

Bridge Street location

This 136 sq m (1,464 sq ft) mid-terrace townhouse, just a stone’s throw from Killybegs harbour, is a unique offering for an imaginative buyer. The property, which faces on to Bridge Street, has development potential to be converted into residential units or for both residential and commercial use subject to planning permission, according to the agent.

The property has a G energy rating and needs a complete renovation. It is on the market through DNG Dorrian, seeking €99,000.