What’s the going rate for a home in Co Meath?

With its renowned natural beauty and historical associations, Co Meath remains an attractive place to put down one’s roots. Now, with more people having the option of hybrid working, demand in the county has grown from those with Dublin-based jobs.

Celine Geraghty, director of Ashbourne-based agent Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty, says demand is high in the county across a broad range of buyers.

“We are seeing a lot of first-time buyers in the market which is good,” she says, and they are keeping their options open when it comes to location, sacrificing a shorter commute to Dublin for affordability in many cases.

“There’s still that combination of people working from home and working from the office,” she says, “and they’re looking for extra space for the home office.

“There are also people downsizing, looking to sell bigger homes in the country and move into the town for convenience and to be nearer to shops, buses and hospitals,” she says.

Geraghty also notes that it is a “desperate” time for renters in the county, with landlords exiting the market due to fees and new regulations.

Stanley Crescent, Ledwidge Hall Green, Slane

NEW HOME

New three-bedroom semi-detached houses are available for sale through Shane Black Property at Stanley Crescent in the Ledwidge Hall Green scheme in Slane. Built by developer Iron Vision Limited, these A-rated homes extend to 115sq m (1,238sq ft) and prices start at €339,500.

Stanley Crescent residents will have access to the Ramparts walkway via Slane Bridge as well as a range of sports clubs. The village has a wealth of heritage sites which famously include the Hill of Slane, and Newgrange and Brú na Bóinne are a short drive away. Slane also has a range of everyday amenities such as supermarkets, primary and secondary schools and plenty of cafes, pubs and restaurants. For commuters, there is a regular bus service to Dublin and you can reach the city by car in about 40 minutes.

St Bernadette's is located between Stamullen and Gormanston, where there are primary and secondary schools, shops and a GAA club

LARGE FOUR-BED

St Bernadette’s, Stamullen Road, Gormanston

This one-of-a-kind four-bedroom home in Gormanston comprises an original thatched cottage with a large modern extension to the rear. Extending to 199sq m (2,142sq ft), this spacious and airy home is in turnkey condition with large, landscaped gardens to the rear with space for growing vegetables and a patio area.

The cottage houses an entrance hall with stone flooring, a livingroom and a bedroom, while the extension has three bedrooms, the main one is en suite, a big kitchen-dining room with a living area that opens on to the back garden, a utility room and a family bathroom. Potential buyers should note that the original thatch roof requires upkeep that is particularly specialised.

St Bernadette’s is located between Stamullen and Gormanston, where there are primary and secondary schools, shops and a GAA club. There is a regular bus service from Stamullen and nearby Balbriggan, and Gormanston and Balbriggan train stations are about a five-minute drive away. The property is 15 minutes from Drogheda and access to the M1 is a 10-minute drive away. This quirky home, which has a C2 Ber rating, is on the market through DNG Wall Tuckey seeking €545,000.

8 Priory Drive offers an attractive downsizing option for those who want to be close to the action

DOWNSIZER

8 Priory Drive, Johnstown, Navan

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house, located in the bustling town of Navan, offers an attractive downsizing option for those who want to be close to the action. Navan has a wealth of shops, pubs and restaurants, and accessible areas for walking such as the greenway paths along the river Boyne. This property is also not far from Our Lady’s Hospital and the Solstice Arts Centre.

This house has an extension at the back which could be used as a study area along with an easy-to-maintain garden. Priory Drive is just a five-minute walk from Johnstown Shopping Centre and 15 minutes from the town centre. This C-rated property – extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft) – is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Reilly seeking €295,000.

28 Brindley Park Court (left) could generate €1,600-€1,800 a month in rental income

BUY-TO-LET

28 Brindley Park Court, Ashbourne

This three-bedroom duplex in the sought-after commuter town of Ashbourne is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty seeking €275,000. This property, extending to 96sq m (1,033sq ft), is in excellent condition with a contemporary kitchen and modern bathrooms, leaving very little for a potential landlord to do. This property briefly comprises a livingroom, kitchen-diningroom, guest toilet, two double bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, a single bedroom with potential to be used as a home office, a family bathroom and a balcony.

The town has a wealth of schools, shops and restaurants and excellent transport links to Dublin. This home is about a 30-minute drive from Dublin city centre. The agent estimates this B-rated property could generate €1,600-€1,800 a month in rental income.

66 The Anchorage is just a five-minute walk from the beach

HOLIDAY HOME

66 The Anchorage, Bettystown

This two-bedroom townhouse in the seaside village of Bettystown comes to the market through Robt B Daly & Son seeking €165,000. Just a five-minute walk from the beach, and with two balconies, this house offers an attractive holiday home option, although it is D-rated and needs a refresh throughout. The kitchen and living area are on the first floor while the bedrooms and the bathroom are on the ground floor. The Anchorage is right in the heart of the village, close to all amenities.

4 Church View, Kell boasts a great location and a decent-sized rear garden

FIXER-UPPER

4 Church View, Kells

This 72sq m (775sq ft) three-bedroom townhouse in the heritage town of Kells offers much potential for an imaginative buyer. The two highlights of this property are its location, close to all amenities, and the decent-sized garden at the back, although it will need a lot of love and attention. While this house requires refurbishment throughout, it is thankfully already connected to water and electricity. The stone fireplace in the livingroom could be retained to create a nice feature.

This townhouse is G-rated and is on the market through REA T&J Gavigan seeking €150,000.