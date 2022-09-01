Bright Clonskeagh five-bed, backing on to Belfield, for €1.65m

Address : Lynndale, Wynnsward Park, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14 Price : €1,650,000 Agent : Lisney Sothebys International Realty

Elegant proportions, light and space are the hallmarks of Lynndale, an impressive home built more than 30 years ago but thanks to superior finishes and meticulous updates feels strikingly modern.

One of a trio of houses that form a gated enclave at the end of Wynnsward Park, a cul-de-sac off Clonskeagh Road, it offers potential buyers a strong mix of seclusion and access to UCD. A passageway through adjacent houses will see you on campus within two minutes, which is handy if there are any sports stars in the family, as the Belfield pitches, perimeter running track and tennis courts are behind the house.

There is an abundance of schools locally, including St Michael’s, Gonzaga, Alexandra College and Our Lady’s Grove. Located near amenities and shopping in Donnybrook, Milltown and Ranelagh, the Spar at the top of Bird Avenue is nearby. There’s golf in nearby Elm Park, Castle and Milltown clubs, and the RDS is close for Leinster fans.

Reception room

Entrance hall

Reception room

The five-bedroom house has a well-planned flow of rooms and clever use of rooflights ensures a constant flow of light. This is first seen in the entrance hall, with an atrium roof light spilling brightness over the curving staircase. There is a reception room on either side of the hall, one a cosy family room, the other more formal but bathed in light as it opens on to a south-facing conservatory. A study has a wraparound built-in desk, ideal for people working from home.

The kitchen has its original Siematic units which have been upgraded with marble countertops. The owners installed a large corner window to “bring the garden in”, and adds to the sense of light around the house. Tucked behind the kitchen is a utility with built-in presses.

Dining area

Kitchen

Conservatory

The main bedroom hosts a Juliet balcony overlooking the back garden; this faces east, to enjoy the morning sun. Consistent with the many upgrades in the house, the en suite has a new Villeroy & Boch bath and sink and there’s a rain dance shower in the main bathroom. Two bedrooms to the front enjoy large bay windows and all five bedrooms were given a design refresh by K & interiors three years ago.

Main bedroom

Garden room

Garden

The owner says it will be a “wrench to leave” the garden, having spent years using her expertise to bring out the best in it: “hydrangeas do particularly well, and I also have a wedding-cake tree.” Silver birch trees and a sculpture by Orla de Brí, which will be included in the sale, add structural interest to the long garden, which is “a haven of tranquillity on summer evenings with the barbecue going”, says the owner. They are downsizing but staying in the area, which they love. There is also a charming garden room which would make a quiet retreat for an artist, a bolt-hole for teens or an office.

Lynndale, which has a Ber of C1, is on the market through Lisney Sothebys International Realty with an asking price of €1.65 million.