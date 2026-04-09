‘Maybe we are not that mad – and it is worth pursuing’: Tipperary castle wins prestigious heritage award

A Tipperary Jacobean gentleman’s pad, which dates from the 15th century, has won the Historic Houses of Ireland Heritage Award, recognising its innovative approach to restoration and its strong community links.

Knockelly Castle, near Fethard in south Tipperary, is a rare medieval tower house, surrounded by a bawn. The bawn wall includes gun turrets, bartizans (projecting lookout platforms) and a gatetower.

As well as a living conservation project, it is also a family home, owned by Jeremy and Sybil Emmet-Booth.

The couple have been sharing their experience and enthusiasm for traditional building materials and techniques by hosting a series of on-site courses at Knockelly, while it also offers guided tours. The next workshop, on lime mortar for beginners, is on Saturday April 18th.

Jeremy Emmet-Booth, who collected the award on behalf of himself and his wife Sybil said: “It is an enormous honour to win. Taking on a project like Knockelly is terrifying and I am regularly told we are mad in taking it on ... this is a vote of confidence and maybe we are not that mad – and it is worth pursuing.”

This year‘s Historic Houses of Ireland Heritage Awards, sponsored by Castleacre Insurance for the first time, sought to recognise extraordinary restoration projects that were informed not just by preservation, but innovation and community. Historic Houses of Ireland is a charity representing Ireland’s privately owned historic houses and castles.

Entries were invited from the broad spectrum of historic house members, ranging from thatched cottages to historic estates and castle.

In addition to Knockelly Castle, the other finalists were Corravahan House in Co Cavan owned by Ian and Rachael Elliott, and the Malthouse, Co Laois. It has been cleverly repurposed from an unused industrial building into a community hub by Glen Bradshaw.

Taking on such a property as Corravahan House 'is an absolute labour of love', says Rachael Elliott

Corravahan House is located in Co Cavan

Runner up Rachael Elliott, who bought Corravahan House in Co Cavan with her husband Ian more than two decades ago as a restoration project, said taking on such a house “is an absolute labour of love”.

“Our house had become very separate and cut off from the local community, but by opening it up to the public we have heard many, many stories.”

The awards were judged by author Robert O’Byrne; architectural historian, Christopher Moore; and Historic Houses of Ireland events officer, Thomas Emmet.

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Castleacre Insurance director, Mark Hewlett said that historic houses that are owned privately are hugely important to their communities, not just as landmarks, but because of their shared history within the locality.

“To remain relevant and viable now, owners have had to be incredibly innovative, particularly in the case of larger privately owned houses, which are enormously expensive to run, maintain and insure. We were delighted to support the award because it gives recognition to dedicated owners who are protecting our shared heritage,” he said.

Mark Hewlett, Director Castleacre Insurance, Glen Bradshaw – the Malthouse County Laois (runner up), Rachael and Ian Elliott, Corravahan House County Cavan (runner up), (winner) Jeremy Emmet-Booth Knockelly Castle and Historic Houses of Ireland Chair, Justin Green

Previous winners of the award, which was formerly known as the HHI O’Flynn Group Heritage Prize, include Co Kilkenny’s Ballysallagh House and Clonalis House, Co Roscommon.