Irish homes can feel stuffy in warmer weather. But there are simple ways to help it feel cooler

In this recent hot weather, many of us are discovering just how uncomfortable Irish homes can feel during prolonged hot weather, particularly at night. Houses designed to retain heat in colder months can quickly become stuffy and overly warm as temperatures rise, leaving us searching for ways to cool down and sleep more comfortably. While these hotter spells do seem to be becoming a little more intense each year, they are still relatively infrequent in Ireland, so probably don’t justify extreme cooling measures such as installing air conditioning. Thankfully, there are plenty of simple ways to adapt your home to help it feel cooler and much more comfortable during warm weather.

Keeping blinds or curtains closed during the hottest part of the day can help significantly. Lightweight, sheer fabrics such as voiles can work really well

The livingroom

Large windows and glazed doors have become increasingly popular in living spaces to maximise natural light, but during a heatwave they can also make rooms feel uncomfortably hot, particularly in south- and west-facing rooms. Keeping blinds or curtains closed during the hottest part of the day can help significantly, although heavy blinds can sometimes make rooms feel dark and gloomy when the weather outside is so beautiful. Lightweight, Sheer fabrics like voiles can work really well here, helping to soften glare and reduce heat build-up while still allowing natural light into the room.

If you are renovating or extending your home, it is worth thinking carefully about glazing and shading too. Solar-control glass can help reduce overheating while still allowing plenty of natural light into the room and it is particularly useful in large glazed extensions and roof lights. Large roof lights can introduce significant heat during very sunny weather, but there are now discreet blind systems available that sit neatly beneath the opening on slim tracks, allowing you to create shade when needed. These can be battery-operated or wired in, and some smart systems can even automatically lower the blinds when the sun becomes particularly strong, helping keep rooms cooler throughout the day even when you’re not at home.

The kitchen

Kitchens can become surprisingly hot during warm weather, particularly in modern open-plan homes where heat from cooking quickly spreads through the rest of the living space. Ovens, hobs, dishwashers and even boiling kettles all generate more heat than we tend to realise, which is why kitchens can often feel uncomfortable by late afternoon during a heatwave.

Small changes to how the kitchen is used can make a real difference. Cooking outdoors where possible, using smaller appliances such as air fryers and keeping extraction fans running after cooking can all make a noticeable difference. It is also worth waiting until later in the evening to run heat-generating appliances such as dishwashers or tumble dryers, where possible.

If you are planning a renovation or extension, ventilation is something worth thinking carefully about from the outset. Large expanses of glazing and sliding doors may look beautiful, but it is important to also include opening windows and good extraction, particularly around cooking areas. Being able to properly ventilate the space and create airflow during warmer weather can make a huge difference to how comfortable the room feels.

The bedroom

Bedrooms are usually where we feel the heat most during warm weather, particularly if the room is south-facing or located in an attic conversion.

One of the simplest changes is to rethink bedding. Heavy winter duvets, which are often around 10.5 to 13.5 tog, can feel far too warm during summer months. Switching to a lighter 4.5 tog duvet can make a significant difference. Breathable natural fabrics such as cotton and linen are generally a much better choice during hot weather too, helping air circulate more easily.

Keeping blinds or curtains closed during the hottest part of the day can help stop bedrooms from overheating, while leaving windows open allows airflow through the room. Many modern windows also have locking positions that allow them to remain locked while slightly open at night, which can be particularly useful during warmer weather. Fans can help too, but it is worth looking for quieter models with a night mode so that the sound of the fan does not disturb your sleep.

Hot weather can make it surprisingly difficult to focus, particularly for those working from home. Many home offices are in attic conversions, spare bedrooms or garden rooms with rooflights, large windows or poor ventilation

The home office

Hot weather can make it difficult to focus, particularly for those working from home. Many home offices are in attic conversions, spare bedrooms or garden rooms with roof lights, large windows or poor ventilation, making them particularly uncomfortable during hot weather.

Keeping blinds closed before the room heats up can make a significant difference, while opening windows and internal doors helps create airflow through the space. If the room has a roof light, opening it slightly can help release trapped heat as warm air naturally rises. One trick often recommended during particularly hot weather is placing a bowl or tray of ice water in front of a fan to help cool the airflow slightly.

Electronics generate more heat than we realise, so laptops, monitors and chargers can all add to the temperature of the room. Moving desks away from direct sunlight and taking advantage of cooler morning hours where possible can help make working from home feel much more manageable.

Mediterranean countries have long embraced slowing down during the hottest part of the day. While your boss may not fully support the introduction of a daily Irish siesta just yet, there is probably something to be said for avoiding attic Zoom calls at 3pm during a heatwave.