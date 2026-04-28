Sentencing of prominent publican’s son and daughter adjourned after guilty assault pleas

The sentencing of a daughter and son of prominent publican, Charlie Chawke, who have both pleaded guilty to assaulting two men at the luxury four-star Dunraven Arms Hotel, in Co Limerick, has been adjourned to May.

Alison Chawke (41), of The Beeches, Holywell, Goatstown, Dublin 14, has admitted assault causing harm to one of the victims, John McHugh, at the hotel in Adare, on November 9th 2023.

Bill Chawke (31), of Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Gerard Cox, on the same date.

On Monday, at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Fiona O’Sullivan adjourned the pre-sentencing hearing to a date next month, when the evidence will be heard.

Alison Chawke is alleged to have gouged the eyes of one of the victim’s and kicked the other victim in the head a number of times before biting him on the side of his face, Newcastle West District Court heard previously.

The court heard that Alison Chawke allegedly threw a pint glass at the two victims and others who had tried to intervene in the assault.

The court heard that Bill Chawke allegedly threw punches at both victims, that he gouged one of their the eyes and hit his head off a bar counter at the hotel.

The Dunraven Hotel is a well known and prestigious premises, which has hosted members of the British royal family, sports stars, US presidents and Hollywood movie legends.

Prosecuting Gda Ronan Hayes, from Adare Garda Station, previously gave evidence in court of arresting and charging the two defendants.

Prosecuting barrister Lily Buckley, instructed by Co Limerick state solicitor Brendan Gill, previously told the court that the two accused’s guilty pleas were acceptable to the State on “a full facts basis”.

Buckley said the court in May would see CCTV footage in respect of the assaults on the night in question and hear victim impacts statements from both victims.

The Chawke siblings were first charged in court in Newcastle West in October 2024.

At that hearing, Gda Insp Barry Manton told that court:

“It will be alleged that Bill Chawke, during this violent altercation, gouged the eyes of ‘injured party number one’ and hit the head of ‘injured party number one′, pushing it down on the bar in a forceful manner,” Insp Manton told the court.

“Alison Chawke gouged the eyes of ‘injured party number one’, went behind the bar and picked up a glass and threw it at persons involved, including other patrons that were trying to break it up,” he said.

“Alison Chawke then made her way to a hallway and delivered a number of kicks to the head of ‘injured party number two’, and she bent down and bit him on the cheek,” the inspector added.

The two defendants are on bail.