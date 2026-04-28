Home Challenge Cup semi-final presents ‘massive opportunity’ for Ulster, says Richie Murphy

For Ulster, this week is all about managing expectation, never assuming a final awaits even with semi-final home advantage while also trying not to linger over a past littered with falling short.

Their Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) will certainly be a test for Richie Murphy and his squad, even with it being at the Affidea Stadium, as Henry Slade, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Ross Vintcent et al will doubtless be gunning for a place in the final in Bilbao next month.

Throw into the mix that the province could be missing props Angus Bell and Scott Wilson, while veteran hooker Rob Herring will certainly sit this one out, and Ulster could be in better shape. But Murphy remains confident that James Hume and Bryn Ward will make it through, along with Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Jude Postlethwaite.

“That gives us confidence,” said Murphy said of his returning frontliners.

While hosting a European semi-final in Belfast is a rarity – last seen back in January 1999, when Ulster were on their way to winning the European Cup – there is little doubt the province view Saturday’s clash as an opportunity they must grasp.

“Our focus has always been on making sure that we get into the top eight [of the URC],” said Murphy. “And we haven’t quite achieved that yet.

“But we’ve always had an eye on the Challenge Cup in relation to trying to get into the latter stages, trying to get the opportunity to play at home.

“We’ve got there, so it’s a massive opportunity and one that can’t be taken lightly.

“Our last home game against Leinster here [losing in the URC], the first-half performance wasn’t good enough, and it’s really important that we get that right this week.

Ulster's Iain Henderson leads the team out ahead of the Challenge Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“We’ve just got to be confident and make sure that we put ourselves in a position where we have our best game this weekend.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the game, there’s a bit of excitement around the place, and it’s a big task, with a very good team coming over to play us, but we’ll be up for the test.”

A Challenge Cup semi-final is new territory for Murphy and his coaching team, Ulster’s last experience of the competition last four coming in 2021 when they lost to Leicester Tigers.

Those scars still linger, adding to the pressure, but also the hope that they can flip the narrative this time around.

“The players themselves have already referenced the fact that it’s a special opportunity,” said Murphy.

“If you think of someone like Iain Henderson and maybe Rob Herring, they’ve been around for so long and they’ve never seen [a home semi-final in Europe] before.

“With that in mind, it shows some of the younger lads that the opportunity that’s right in front of your face is the one you have to go after.

“We’ll try and make sure that there’s nothing left undone this week in order to get to our best at the weekend.”