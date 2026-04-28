Hotelier Noel O’Callaghan fails in bid to stop dispute with sons going to arbitration

Hotelier Noel O’Callaghan has failed to prevent his multi-million euro business dispute with his sons from going into arbitration. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Hotelier Noel O’Callaghan has failed to prevent his multi-million euro business dispute with his sons from going into arbitration after a High Court judge found his arguments were “wholly inconsistent” with sworn evidence he gave in a previous application.

Judge Rory Mulcahy said Noel O’Callaghan argued that an arbitration agreement with his sons was invalid, despite having previously invoked the same agreement.

The judge said the suggestion by Noel O’Callaghan that the agreement was invalid “is wholly inconsistent with his sworn evidence in his earlier application in which he sought injunctive relief in aid of arbitration”.

He added: “At the very least, a party who invokes an arbitration agreement should not subsequently be permitted to disclaim it on factual grounds without some compelling explanation for its change of position.

“In this case, the plaintiff offers none,” the judge said.

“It is idle to speculate on what he hoped to achieve by this volte-face,” said the judge, who commented that the arbitration agreement was “valid and subsisting”.

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“In the circumstances, I am bound to refer to arbitration any disputes between the parties which fall within the scope of the arbitration agreement,” he said.

The judge went on to say that the reversal of course by Noel O’Callaghan only achieved a delay in the progress of his claim and increased the overall cost of the litigation.

O’Callaghan (75) stepped back in 2016 from the hospitality business he built over 40 years – the first hotel his group acquired was the Mont Clare in Dublin in 1984.

In addition to the five hotels it operates, the company, Saira, owns the Mountarmstrong stud farm in Co Tipperary, along with about 100 rental apartments, owned by Só Living.

He submits he stepped down from the day-to-day management of the group to focus on Mountarmstrong and his horse bloodstock business, leaving the company’s day-to-day running to his sons.

He claimed that in agreeing to the transfer of his shares, he wanted a “fallback position in the event of any future dispute”, whereby he could retake control of Saira.

Noel O’Callaghan took the case against his sons, Paul and Charles O’Callaghan, Saira Company Dublin and subsidiary company Sherborough Development Company, who deny the claims against them.

As part of an alleged 2016 agreement, Noel O’Callaghan was to be paid an annual salary of €500,000 for the rest of his life, have credit card expenses discharged and receive the benefit and control of Mountarmstrong.

It is alleged that since 2024, Paul and Charles attempted to exercise control over the bloodstock business with instructions for valuations and sales, some allegedly done without their father’s consent.

The same year, Noel O’Callaghan sold his interest in the Archers Building on Fenian Street, Dublin, to Saira.

It is claimed that there was a failure to disclose to him that tenant KBC was negotiating the surrender of its lease on the building, which was sold for €16.6 million, constituting an alleged material non-disclosure and secret profit.

When the plaintiff challenged these decisions, his sons, represented by barrister Paul Gallagher, instructed by Dentons solicitors, allegedly began to “freeze” him out by removing clerical support and cancelling payments to him from Saira, which included health insurance, he submits.

The arbitration motion was brought by the defendants, which, they say, is facilitated by a clause in the 2024 agreement that saw him step away from Saira but remain with proxy shares that allowed him to vote on their behalf.

O’Callaghan claimed the 2024 arbitration clause is not operative and of no legal effect as he was never told of its existence and had been misled by his sons.

The High Court on Tuesday issued a judgment ordering the matter to go to arbitration. The court found that Noel O’Callaghan had previously acknowledged an arbitration clause but had then committed a “volte-face” regarding the process.

“In his first affidavit, [Noel O’Callaghan] averred that the shareholders’ agreement was handed to him by Paul O’Callaghan to ensure that there was an adequate dispute resolution in the event of a dispute between the two brothers,” the judge said.

The judge said Noel O’Callaghan submitted he understood that this arrangement would have no effect on his rights in the business and signed off on foot of those representations as a matter of “routine” to be solely applied to his two sons.

Regarding the dispute over the Archers building, the judge notes, [Noel O’Callaghan] averred that the claims fall “within the scope of the shareholders’ agreement. Accordingly, if the claims cannot be resolved on a consensual basis, I will be constrained to arbitrate these disputes with the respondent”.