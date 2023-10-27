How flooring can transform a room from drab to dazzling

Pattern is a powerful design tool that can transform your room from drab to dazzling. But it’s easy to make mistakes and striking the balance between trendy and timeless requires some finesse. One way to introduce pattern to a room is with your flooring. Whether it’s a grand entrance hall or a tiny guest WC, here are some of the best ways to make a statement with your flooring to suit every style or budget.

Paint

While flooring is a significant investment, it’s essential to strike a balance. Be cautious of embracing fleeting trends too closely, as they come with a commitment to change and may not stand the test of time. But one relatively low-risk way to experiment with trends is by painting your floor. Something like a chequerboard will create a simple and classic effect.

If you’re feeling especially creative, consider elevating your painted floor with a more complex pattern. Stencils or stamping techniques are an easy way to create a bespoke design that brings a touch of modern flair to your space. A geometric pattern is always a timeless choice, or opt for playful choices such as a Moroccan-tile effect or bold angular designs.

Timber

Timber is always an excellent choice for flooring and works in almost any room in your home. When looking to create pattern with timber, parquet flooring is the ideal choice. Two of the most popular parquet patterns are herringbone and chevron, which are often confused. Herringbone features a classic V-shaped, interlocking weave, while chevron has an inverted V-shape with a point of intersection, imparting a more contemporary look.

READ MORE

Herringbone and chevron can be laid in several ways depending on the look you are trying to create and the size of your room. From borders to panels, the options are endless, but one of the most critical considerations when installing parquet is to seek a specialist fitter experienced in laying these floors.

Chevron flooring by Optimise Design: Timber is always an excellent choice for flooring and works in almost any room in your home.

Tiles

Bathrooms are another ideal space where a patterned floor can be a standout feature. Something like hexagon mosaic tiles are a great way to blend pattern and practicality in a bathroom. They offer a gorgeous blend of pattern and texture and good slip resistance underfoot.

A monochromatic scheme always looks sharp in a bathroom. Embracing well-defined designs can elevate your room, giving it a contemporary edge. For a modern take on a timeless classic, consider using triangles or stripes angled in different directions to add a dynamic twist to the pattern.

When creating a patterned tiled floor, you don’t need patterned tiles. A combination of plain ceramic tiles can create a striking design. A mix of two different coloured tiles in a chequerboard formation has a timeless appeal that works exceptionally well in bathrooms.

Tiles are a brilliant choice for entrance halls due to their durability. Opting for a striking pattern can make a welcoming statement, and depending on your chosen pattern, you can create a fun atmosphere in an otherwise practical space.

[ How to pet-proof your home without sacrificing style ]

Rugs

If you’re renting or hesitant to make a permanent commitment to patterned floors, a rug is a great option. It’s a quick and easy way to add pattern to a room without the long-term commitment.

Use a colourful rug in an otherwise neutral room for ultimate impact, or take colours from your chosen rug to create a colour scheme for your room that feels effortlessly pulled together. A popular trend is layering rugs of different patterns, colours and textures to infuse your space with visual depth, warmth and interest.

There are no hard and fast rules for layering rugs, but as a general guideline, start with more plain rugs at the bottom, then build from there, finishing with the boldest or most elaborate pattern on top.

Statement staircase

Staircases present a unique canvas for patterns. Given the fact that you tend to move through a stairwell rather than spend time in it, there’s less risk of growing weary of a bold design compared with other spaces in the home. Classic stripes serve as a versatile choice, harmonising with both patterned tiles and wooden floors. Besides their aesthetic appeal, stair runners offer practical benefits. Consider edging your runner with a bold-coloured border to make a striking statement.

[ ‘Lighting is everything’: An interior designer shares the secrets of her kitchen renovation ]

Luxury vinyl

Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) is an ultra-durable flooring choice, ideal for high-traffic areas in your home. Not only is it hard-wearing and scratch and stain resistant, but it also boasts low maintenance, just a regular sweep and light mop will do.

Thanks to recent advancements in LVT technology, there’s an array of realistic designs mimicking materials such as timber and marble. Achieving herringbone or chevron patterns has never been easier. With an extensive range of self-patterned options available, LVT is an excellent choice for those concerned about wear and tear.

Marble

While marble is often viewed as a classic flooring choice rooted in traditional design, it’s a versatile material that seamlessly complements contemporary settings. To unlock its full potential, consider geometric patterns, from timeless chequerboard designs to modern stripes. The rich spectrum of colours marble offers provides the ideal canvas for those aiming for a harmonious blend of luxury and flair. Elevate your pattern choice by framing it with a border to add that final touch of elegance.