How to pet-proof your home without sacrificing style

Dedicate a cosy corner for your pet’s bed or crate and ensure they have a private space to retreat to. Photograph: iStock

Pets bring endless joy and love into our lives. But for many of us, balancing our need for a stylish, comfortable home with our furry friends’ needs can feel overwhelming. However, by incorporating thoughtful design tweaks, we can create a beautiful and functional space that works for us and our four-legged family members. Here are some easy ways to pet-proof your home without sacrificing style.

Durability

Practicality is the name of the game when it comes to pet-proofing. When selecting furniture and flooring, it’s important to keep durability in mind. With durable and washable fabrics for seating areas, you can rest easy knowing that any accidents or spills won’t be the end of the world. Consider washable rugs, wipeable surfaces, and easy-to-clean flooring. Flooring such as porcelain tiles, vinyl, or specially treated hardwoods can withstand even the most enthusiastic pawing and scratching.

Retreat

Just as we need our personal spaces, our pets do too. Dedicate a cosy corner for your pet’s bed or crate, and ensure they have a private space to retreat to. Consider designing a built-in nook under a staircase or a window seat; these can serve as the perfect hideaway for a pet and blend seamlessly with your decor.

Cats feel safe and secure in small, enclosed spaces; a simple box can be the perfect place for your cat to relax. The enclosed space helps them feel protected from potential threats. Plus, boxes are usually easy to find and inexpensive, making them an excellent option for cat owners on a budget.

READ MORE

Safety

Safety is of the utmost importance. Cordless options are ideal for curtains and blinds to prevent accidents and injuries. In addition, it’s essential to anchor heavy objects such as furniture, TVs, vases or shelves securely to avoid potential hazards from wagging tails or curious cats. Balconies and high windows should be securely meshed to prevent any unfortunate accidents.

It’s also important to be aware of the many potential hazards in your home, such as cleaning supplies, medications, food and even certain plants. Eucalyptus, for example, can be harmful to cats. Research any plants in your home before purchasing to ensure they’re safe for your pet.

Storage

Toys, leashes, grooming tools, and other pet paraphernalia can quickly clutter your home. Integrated storage solutions, like pull-out drawers in boot rooms, utility rooms, or hallways, can help keep things organised. Woven baskets can be decorative and functional, offering an accessible place for toys.

Take advantage of unused space in the kickboards of your kitchen or utility room to create pull-out feeding bowls. If a custom solution is outside your budget, you could use a low-level drawer to house water and food bowls, freeing up floor space and keeping things neat and tidy.

As with humans, natural light has specific health benefits for pets.

Natural light

Ensure your living space has plenty of natural light. Not only will it elevate the overall ambience, but it will offer your pets sunbathing spots.

As with humans, natural light has specific health benefits for pets. Sunlight helps regulate circadian rhythms, promoting better sleep and overall wellness. Sunlight also helps produce vitamin D, which is vital for bone health. Sunlight also has psychological benefits, which can lift your pet’s mood and help them feel happier and more relaxed. Finally, natural light can help keep your pet’s coat healthy and shiny.

Cats love high places, and dogs often love to look out windows. Incorporate shelves or climbing walls for cats to explore and perch on. For your canine friends, consider a low window or a window seat where they can watch the world go by.

Mudroom

A mudroom or pet-washing station can be a lifesaver for dog owners. It provides a space to contain muddy paws and wet coats, keeping the rest of the house clean and dry.

Built-in dog washing stations or utility sinks can be convenient for cleaning up after outdoor adventures. When designing a pet-friendly bathroom or utility room, consider the layout and accessibility. The bath height should be considered, especially for larger dogs. Adding pull-out steps can make access easier for all. Tiles with smooth edges and non-slip surfaces are essential safety features.

A mudroom can also double as a storage space for pet supplies, with room for food, toys, and other essentials. If you have the space, built-in dog beds or crates can add extra comfort and organisation. These design choices will make a big difference in the cleanliness of your home and the time it takes to keep it tidy.

Aesthetics

Designing a home with your furry friends in mind doesn’t mean compromising on style or aesthetics. Cat furniture is renowned for being unsightly, but modern pet furniture, like chic cat trees or elegant pet beds, can blend seamlessly with your decor. There are lots of options available now that serve our pets without offending our design sensibilities.

Additionally, think beyond the traditional cat flap. There are plenty of innovative solutions to help our feline friends move around without compromising our carefully curated aesthetic. Hidden tunnels and discreet access points offer style and function, allowing cats to come and go as they please without detracting from your modern glazing or sleek design. It’s all about creating a harmonious home for both humans and pets.