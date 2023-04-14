Installing new windows: six tips that will save you money

Optimise Design: Using standard-sized windows rather than custom-made ones can save you up to 20% on the cost

As building material costs continue to surge, homeowners and builders are feeling the pinch. Timber, steel and glass are just a few examples of essential components that have risen significantly in price, and windows are no exception. The cost of windows has risen dramatically, forcing many homeowners to adjust their building plans. However, don’t let the price hike discourage you from achieving your desired renovation outcome. Here are some practical ways to navigate the rising cost of windows without compromising the quality or style of your project. Whether you’re a homeowner or a builder, these valuable tips can help you stay on track and budget.

Choose local suppliers

Choosing locally made and supplied windows can help save money in several ways. Locally made windows usually require less transportation, which can save on shipping and delivery costs.

Buying from a local supplier can reduce lead times, meaning you’ll receive your windows sooner and avoid costly delays. Local suppliers may also offer better pricing due to their lower overheads and closer proximity to the manufacturing site.

Choosing locally made and supplied windows can help support the local economy, which can have positive ripple effects in your community.

Reduce the number of windows

Interestingly, the struggle with rising window costs isn’t the first time windows have been a source of financial burden. In the Georgian era, the government introduced a window tax that made the number of windows in a building a critical factor in determining the tax the homeowner had to pay. Houses with up to 20 windows were struck with an annual tax of four shillings, while dwellings with more than 20 had to stump up eight shillings. As the tax increased, homeowners began to block windows to avoid the excess tax. Some of those blocked-up windows can still be seen in many Georgian-era houses across Ireland.

Reducing the number of windows you install can also save you money today. I’m not suggesting you start blocking up windows but look carefully at the number of new windows you plan on introducing.

Resist the temptation to put a window on every external wall. This will save you money and give you some wall space to play with. Too many windows in a room will mean you won’t have enough wall space where you can place furniture or hang art and photos. Instead, plan your views carefully and avoid windows on to side passages unless necessary.

Curb the number of openable windows

Another practical way to save money when purchasing windows is to curb the number of openable windows you install. The more opening sections a window has, the more expensive it will be. Consider using picture windows in areas where you want to frame a view as they are less costly.

Stick with standard sizes and colours

Using standard-sized windows rather than custom-made ones can save you up to 20 per cent on the cost. Bespoke windows require more labour and materials and are often more expensive to install.

Sticking to standard colours and finishes can also help reduce the cost of your windows. Custom colours may be tempting but they will significantly increase costs. Avoid trends and stick with something timeless that complements the exterior of your home. For example, a warm white shade such as RAL 9010 will work with almost every material colour and won’t date.

Mix materials

If you’re looking to save money on windows, consider mixing materials. For example, use a more expensive material such as timber or aluminium in key areas where you’ll spend most of your time, such as an open-plan living space. For less visible areas, such as bedrooms or bathrooms, consider using a less expensive material such as UPVC and composite materials. These have become increasingly popular as they offer similar performance and aesthetics to traditional materials but at a lower cost. They are also low maintenance and durable, making them a great choice. It’s essential to ensure the same colour is available in both materials to keep the look consistent throughout the house.

Maximise energy efficiency

One area not to compromise on is the energy efficiency of your windows. Choosing energy-efficient windows can help reduce your heating bills and save you money in the long run. Double- or triple-glazed windows are more energy efficient than single-glazed windows as they provide better insulation. They also help reduce noise pollution from outside and can improve the comfort of your home. While they may be a bit more expensive upfront, the long-term savings can make them a worthwhile investment, so always prioritise performance and go for the most energy-efficient windows you can afford.