Land adjacent to M1 motorway with full planning for logistics unit guiding €5.75m

The ongoing dearth of land banks zoned for industrial use and on the market in and around the M50 motorway is expected to help drive the sale of an 11-hectare (27.1-acre) holding next to M1 Retail Park in Drogheda, Co Louth. The lands are being offered to the market by agent Bannon on behalf of Belgard Estates – a subsidiary of building materials giant CRH – at a guide price of €5.75 million.

Located just 600m from junction 10 (Drogheda North) of the M1 motorway, the land has dual road frontage with profile on to both the N51 and R168. The land, which is in agricultural use currently, is zoned “E1 – general employment” under the Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027.

Planning permission was granted in May 2025 for the development of a single high-bay warehouse unit extending to 3,247sq m (34,950sq ft) together with associated roads and related infrastructure on part of the overall site. The proposal also includes two separate access points on to the N51 and R168 respectively.

Quite apart from its position just off the M1 motorway and the access that provides to Dublin and Belfast and the wider motorway and national road network, the property is located immediately adjacent to M1 Retail Park. The scheme, which is owned by US investor Realty Income Reit, is occupied by a number of leading retailers including Woodies, Lidl and Tesco along with Toyota, Volkswagen and BMW car dealerships.

Niall Brereton of Bannon said: “In terms of development, these lands are ready to go with planning permission that provides for a logistics/warehousing scheme with excellent accessibility to the M1 motorway.”