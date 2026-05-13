Council seeks developer for Cherrywood lands with scope for 1,150 homes

Having secured about €4 million last year from the sale of a 1 hectare (2.45-acre) residential site with planning for 67 apartments in Cherrywood in south Dublin, DLR Properties (DLRP) is seeking expressions of interest from developers for an adjoining holding of 5.4 hectares (13.3 acres).

The process for expressions of interest in the site known as Town Centre 3 is being handled by QRE Real Estate Advisers on behalf of DLRP, which is a subsidiary of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. While an agreement on the site was struck previously with developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate in 2019, the deal between the parties to develop it did not proceed and was terminated in 2023.

The subject site forms part of the Cherrywood Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) and is positioned within a designated planning framework intended to deliver high-quality, sustainable urban development. The land offers significant potential for residential-led development according to the selling agent, and is one of the last remaining large-scale development parcels within the Cherrywood town centre SDZ.

The Town Centre 3 site is being offered to the market with full planning permission in place for 418 apartments distributed across four blocks ranging in height from two to five storeys. The approval, which RGRE secured in 2023, provides for the construction of 124 studios, 96 one-bedroom apartments, 81 two-bedroom (three-person) units, and 117 four-person units.

A proposed amendment to the planning scheme (Amendment 11) will allow for up to 1,150 residential units to be developed on the site, along with 52,000sq m (559,723sq ft) of other town-centre-type uses (retail, office and civic).

[ Two sections of planned south Dublin greenway droppedOpens in new window ]

The subject site occupies a high-profile position fronting Cherrywood Avenue and the Wyattville Link Road, and directly adjoining the Brides Glen Luas Green Line terminus. Cherrywood sits at the interchange of the M50 motorway and N11/M11.

Cherrywood has seen the development of about 1,300 apartments within its town centre over recent years, while a total of 10,500 new homes are planned for the wider scheme. Cherrywood’s business park, meanwhile, is home to a number of big employers including Dell, Aviva, Pioneer Group, BMC, APC, Covidien, Aviva, Abbot and Zoetis. There are plans too for a new 6,000- to 8,000-person capacity indoor arena adjacent to the Town Centre site, which would become Ireland’s first dedicated winter sports and entertainment venue.

DLRP is seeking proposals for the Town Centre 3 site based on a single lot or phased approach. The successful party must have a proven track record, with a demonstrated ability to deliver a high-quality new urban quarter. An indicative masterplan prepared by ALTU Architects is available in the data room, which may be accessed at www.towncentre3.ie. Interested parties must complete a pre-qualification questionnaire to be granted access to the formal data room.

QRE Real Estate Advisers are seeking expressions of interest, in line with the requirements set out in the dataroom, by June 29th, 2026. The process is being handled by Conor Whelan, David O’Malley and Brian Kelly.