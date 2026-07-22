Pembr agrees deal with David Daly’s October Investments for St Stephen’s Green office

Developer David Daly’s October Investments has secured the flexible workspace provider Pembr as occupier for No 16 St Stephen’s Green. The building, which served for many years as the corporate headquarters of the ESB, has been restored and redeveloped as an office building capable of accommodating more than 350 workers.

The entire property will now be operated by Pembr as a flexible workspace. No 16 St Stephen’s Green comprises 3,630sq m (39,220sq ft) of grade-A office accommodation.

Some 830sq m (9,000sq ft) of that space is contained in the original Georgian building developed by Gustavus Hume in the late 18th century, while the majority of the accommodation (2,800sq m/30,220sq ft) is distributed across a newly constructed seven-storey building that is accessed through interconnecting glass corridors on four levels to the rear of the property. The building has highly efficient energy consumption, as reflected in its LEED Gold and BER A3 ratings.

About 25 per cent of the building’s floor area will be set aside by Pembr for communal and customer-facing facilities, including a managed reception area, meeting and boardroom facilities, phone booths and Zoom rooms, a barista cafe, wellness centre facilities and end-of-trip amenities such as secure bicycle storage and shower facilities.

St Stephen’s Green itself will be a valuable amenity for staff working in the building, offering an outdoor space for meetings and lunchtime walks, while the well-known Peploe’s restaurant occupies the basement level of the building.

The interior of the original Georgian building at 16 St Stephen's Green has been sensitively restored.

The newly developed office space to the rear of 16 St Stephen's Green.

Karl Byrne, of Cushman & Wakefield, who handled the letting in conjunction with Lisney Commercial Real Estate on behalf of October Investments, said: “We are delighted to see Pembr secure this entire building and establish it as a flagship location for their growing business. It is a fantastic endorsement of both the asset and the enduring appeal of prime Dublin office space.”

Joint letting agent James Nugent, of Lisney, said: “We are particularly pleased to see the building acquired by an occupier for whom it is such a natural fit. The quality, character and prominence of 16 St Stephen’s Green align perfectly with Pembr’s business needs.”