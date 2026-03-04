Foxrock site with full planning for 21 new homes guiding €5.5m

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of homes aimed towards owner-occupiers at the upper end of the Dublin market will be interested in the sale of a shovel-ready site in Foxrock. Acquired by the current owner for €2.875 million in 2023, the Grove on Mart Lane is now back on the market through agent Savills at a guide price of €5.5 million following the recent granting of full planning permission for the development of 21 new homes.

Located at the junction of Mart Lane and St Brigid’s Park, the subject site extends to 0.6 hectares (1.48 acres) and comprises a detached bungalow set out on landscaped gardens. The site is secured with electronic gates and has fencing and mature trees along the remainder of its boundary. A large one-off residence is situated at the property’s northeastern boundary, while a row of terrace houses is located along its southern boundary.

In December 2025, the property received full planning permission on appeal from An Coimisiún Pleanála for the development of 21 homes (Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown planning reference: D25A/0531/ACP Ref: 323594). The approved scheme comprises a mix of house types, including seven three-bed and seven two-bed own-door duplex apartments, one three-bed semidetached house and six four-bed detached houses ranging from two to three storeys in height. The planning permission also allows for 26 in-curtilage surface car-parking spaces.

The subject site is well located within Foxrock and is close to Dunnes Stores’ flagship Cornelscourt store and the villages of Foxrock and Cabinteely. Mart Lane sits immediately adjacent to the city-bound side of the N11, which is served by multiple Dublin Bus routes including the 24-hour E1 and E2, all travelling along the N11 Quality Bus Corridor. The Luas green-line stops at Carrickmines, Stillorgan and Sandyford are all within a short drive of the property.

John Swarbrigg and Paul Nalty of Savills said: “Mart Lane is an exceptionally well-designed scheme, situated within one of south Dublin’s premier neighbourhoods. It’s quite rare to bring a fully consented housing site to the market, in a location such as Foxrock. We expect high demand from housebuilders and developers alike.”