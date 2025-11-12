Tesco signs for anchor store at The Willows in Dunshaughlin

Tesco is due to open for business at the commercial centre at The Willows in Dunshauglin, Co Meath

With Tesco due to open its new anchor store at The Willows in Dunshaughlin in the coming weeks, agent Hooke MacDonald is seeking occupiers for three of the adjoining units at the development’s commercial centre.

The available properties include one ground-floor retail unit and two fully fitted medical suites. All three units are positioned next to Tesco’s store, with shared surface parking and direct pedestrian access through the scheme.

The retail unit extends to 120sq m (1,292sq ft) and comes in shell-and-core condition with full-height glazing and a regular open-plan layout. The unit would be suited to convenience retail, pharmacy, cafe or service retail operators and the quoting rent is €40,000 a year.

The two medical suites each extend to 252.5sq m (2,718sq ft) and come to the market fully fitted with consultation rooms, waiting areas, HVAC and staff facilities. The suites are suitable for GP practices, dental, physiotherapy or specialist healthcare uses. Both have lift access and are ready for operation. The quoting rent is €45,000 per suite a year.

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “The Willows represents an excellent opportunity for retail and medical occupiers to establish themselves in one of Meath’s fastest-growing towns. With Tesco commencing fit-out and over 860 homes on-site, this new commercial centre will quickly become the focal point of daily life in the area.”