Famed Ivy to open second restaurant on Dawson Street

Having earned the distinction seven years ago of being the Ivy Collection’s first location outside the UK, Dawson Street is set to become home to another of the group’s restaurants.

While the details of its arrival on the street have yet to be confirmed, The Irish Times understands that the Asian-inspired Ivy Asia has signed a deal to occupy the 12,500sq ft restaurant/retail space on the ground-floor and basement level of number 12 Dawson Street. The letting was handled by Savills, who declined to comment on the matter.

Better known as the former, longstanding headquarters of New Ireland Assurance, number 12 Dawson Street was redeveloped in recent years by Paddy McKillen jnr’s Oakmount and its partners, Core Capital, and is home today to Goodbody Stockbrokers. The space being taken by the Ivy Asia had, at one point, been earmarked for a restaurant to be operated by McKillen jnr’s Press Up hospitality group. Number 12 Dawson Street is located immediately adjacent to the block occupied by the Ivy Collection’s existing restaurant, the Ivy Dawson.

Both the Ivy Dawson and Ivy Asia form part of the wider Ivy Collection, a diverse group of restaurants, cafes and brasseries under the same ownership as the original Ivy restaurant in Soho, in London.

They are part of Richard Caring’s Caprice Holdings, which operates a string of high-profile restaurants and hospitality outlets across London and the UK, including Scott’s, J Sheeky, Daphne’s and Sexy Fish.

According to its website, the Ivy Asia aims to bring diners through what it describes as “a journey of the senses with a dining and drinking story inspired by Asian influence”.

As is the case with its sister restaurants in the Ivy Collection, the Asian-themed venues “offer a luxurious and theatrical setting in both design and decor”.