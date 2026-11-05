Teenager arrested over Blackhorse Avenue fatal assault

Garda technical bureau pictured at the scene on Blackhorse Avenue last month. Photograph: Collins

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault at Blackhorse Avenue in Dublin last month.

Jamie Bailey, who was in his 30s and from Limerick, died after the assault in the early hours of October 18th.

He was found by gardaí on the footpath with serious injuries at an apartment block on Blackhorse Avenue after being alerted by the public.

On Thursday, gardaí said they had arrested an adult man, aged in his late teens, in connection with their investigation.

He was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The deceased was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital after his discovery, where he was later pronounced dead.

Last month, garda sources said they believed the victim was killed arising from a bitter personal dispute that had worsened.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.