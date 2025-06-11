Wyeth manufacturing facility in Limerick hits the market for €22m

A high-spec manufacturing facility, currently owned and operated by Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland, in Askeaton, Co Limerick, is being brought to the market asking €22 million.

The high quality and large-scale manufacturing facility in the heart of the Golden Vale, which is being brought to the market by Colliers, measures about 771,689 sq ft and sits on about 39.5 acres.

In October 2023, Wyeth owner Nestlé announced it would close the Askeaton facility, which manufactures infant formula. At the time it blamed falling demand for imported infant formula in China for the decision. The production plant and R&D centre are to be shut down on a phased basis, between March 2025 and March 2026, with the loss of 542 jobs.

Wyeth has appointed external engineering consultants to review the entire site to outline potential configurations, to show its suitability for conversion to alternative manufacturing uses.

The property extends to a total gross floor area of about 771,689sq ft, and can be divided into three main buildings. To the southern end of the facility is a state-of-the-art research and development facility, which was completed in 2019. This R&D facility measures about 64,990sq ft, and includes offices over two storeys, laboratories, pilot processing areas and warehousing. There is an additional 21,387 sq ft of warehousing, which sits adjacent the R&D facility.

The second building comprises the main production and manufacturing area, while to the north of the production area there is a large high bay warehouse with adjoining ancillary warehousing, all measuring 167,265sq ft.

The plant has its own combined heat and power plant, and surplus power is sent into the national grid. There is also a wastewater treatment plant with its own direct water supply.

The facility is immediately north of the town of Askeaton, about 22km west of Limerick city on the banks of the river Deel.

Plans have been approved to link Askeaton and Foynes Port to the Adare bypass, an upgrade which is expected to significantly reduce drive times to Limerick, Shannon Airport and the wider motorway network.

In addition, Colliers is offering for sale a separate agricultural holding adjacent to the facility. The lands, which measure about 35.8 acres, are currently in agricultural use.