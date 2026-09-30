Dublin 4 office investment for €2.95m offers buyer scope for 7% yield

Private investors and family offices looking for a well-located, income-producing property with asset-management potential may be interested in the sale of Argyle Square, a multi-let scheme comprising seven own-door office units located just off Morehampton Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

The development, which extends to 805sq m (8,671sq ft) of office space in total, along with 76sq m (819sq ft) of stores, is being offered to the market by agent Lisney at a guide price of €2.95 million. The price equates to a net initial yield of 5.93 per cent with a reversionary yield of about 7 per cent.

Argyle Square comprises seven self-contained two-storey office units, with six of the seven units let to tenants operating across the legal, professional services, telecommunications, security and interior design sectors. The weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) is approximately 2.8 years, and all the leases are on full repairing and insuring (FRI) terms. The tenancy profile includes open-market rent reviews throughout, providing an opportunity to capture rental reversion.

There is one vacant unit of 101sq m (1,088sq ft) which will provide the incoming owner with the opportunity for leasing and income growth. The investment also comes with 14 surface car-parking spaces.

Argyle Square occupies a high-profile position on Morehampton Road in Donnybrook and is situated approximately 2km south of Dublin city centre. The subject property is convenient to the shops in Donnybrook itself and to the nearby villages of Ballsbridge and Ranelagh.

The scheme sits just off the N11 and is served by numerous Dublin Bus routes. The Luas Green Line stop is a 20-minute (1.4km) walk from the property.

James Nugent of Lisney says: “This is an opportunity for investors to acquire a well-located Dublin 4 office investment with diversified income, embedded asset-management opportunities and exposure to one of the capital’s most sought-after commercial districts. The vacant unit provides potential to enhance income, while the freehold title and established tenant base offer a secure platform for future growth.”