South Dublin logistics facility (200,000sq ft) seeks occupier following full upgrade

Having paid about €27 million to acquire Unit F, a large logistics facility at Dublin’s Kilcarbery Distribution Park from a private investor in an off-market deal in late 2024, ICG Real Estate is seeking a new occupier for the property through agent CBRE.

Located on a 10-acre site, the now-renamed Axis building extends to a total area of 20,780sq m (223,674sq ft), with 2,043sq m (21,990sq ft) of this laid out as office accommodation. The warehouse has a clear internal height of 8m (26ft), six dock levellers and 13 electrically operated roller-shutter doors. The site has extensive circulation space, along with an additional service-yard area extending to 1.75 acres, with yard depths ranging from 40m to 180m. The site and building layout lend themselves to accommodating two occupiers, with JMC Van Trans and PRL having previously occupied the space.

ICG’s dedicated asset-management arm, Axel Logistics, is expected to complete a full refurbishment of the Axis building in the final quarter of this year. The works will bring the property to a highly sustainable A Ber rating with LEED certification. The refurbishment programme includes the full rewiring and replumbing of the property, the installation of new sanitary fixtures and fittings, new kitchenette spaces, LED lighting with PIR sensors, air-source heat pumps, EV-charging points and extensive external improvements. The wider site will also be landscaped throughout.

Kilcarbery Distribution Park occupies a readily accessible location and is situated just 3.5km from the N7, 5.5km from the N4, 5.5km from Junction 9 of the M50 motorway, and within easy reach of the M4 and M7 motorways, Dublin Airport, Dublin Port and Dublin city centre. The surrounding area is home to a number of major occupiers including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Pfizer, BWG Foods and Martin Brower.

Stephen Mellon of CBRE’s industrial and logistics division says: “Axis offers occupiers the opportunity to secure a large-scale, refurbished logistics facility along one of Dublin’s most sought-after road corridors. We expect significant interest from parties seeking a best-in-class and immediately available facility for their southwest Dublin operations.”

Kendyl Spearing, principal at Axel Logistics, says: “Dublin’s urban logistics market is severely undersupplied and Axis delivers a best-in-class facility in a location where Grade-A space is rarely available at this scale. It will also be the only BER A-rated and LEED-certified refurbished logistics building above 200,000sq ft in the Dublin market.”