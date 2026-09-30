Stripe’s former Dublin headquarters office seeks new occupier

Following the relocation last October of Irish-founded fintech Stripe to new and larger offices at nearby Wilton Park, the firm’s former Dublin headquarters is being offered to let through joint agents BNP Paribas Real Estate and Savills. Designed by a renowned architect, the late Sam Stephenson, and built in 1972, the One Building on Grand Canal Street had been occupied by Stripe for nearly 10 years following a full refurbishment in 2015.

The subject property comprises a seven-storey over basement office building with a net internal area of 4,287sq m (46,144sq ft). The ground floor features a reception area and offices to the rear. The building’s floor plates typically extend to 663sq m (7,136sq ft) and offer prospective occupiers the benefit of being fully fitted.

The specification includes raised access floors, exposed ceilings, a four-pipe fan coil air-conditioning system, two 13-person passenger lifts, male, female and disabled toilets located on all floor levels, and shower facilities at basement level. The floor-to-slab height is 2.75m (9ft) on the office floors.

There are 44 car-parking spaces with 37 of these located at basement level and seven at podium level. Additional shower and bicycle facilities in the basement are undergoing a full refurbishment, and these works are due for completion in December this year.

In terms of leasing, the top two floors of the building are currently under offer to an international occupier, leaving the remaining floor area of 3,210sq m (34,552sq ft) available to lease over five floors in its entirety or on a floor-by-floor basis. While a quoting rent has not been set, the One Building is expected to command in the region of €62.50 per sq ft. Further information on the property is available from Keith O’Neill at BNP Paribas Real Estate and Shane Duffy at Savills.