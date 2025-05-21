Santry site with full planning for 170-bed student accommodation scheme seeks €3.4m

Computer-generated image of the student-accommodation scheme approved for the Northwood Campus site in Santry, Dublin 9

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of purpose-built student accommodation in the Dublin market will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a ready-to-go site in Santry.

Located within the well-known Northwood Campus at Santry Demesne, the subject site, which extends to 0.74 acres, is being offered to the market by CBRE with full planning permission for a 170-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme at a guide price of €3.4 million.

The sale is being conducted on the instruction of Mark Degnan and Daryll McKenna of Interpath Advisory. Interpath were appointed as receivers over the site by Castlehaven Finance to recover monies owed by the proposed scheme’s developer, a company controlled by Bernard McNamara.

The subject property comes for sale with full planning permission for a PBSA development comprising 170 beds arranged predominantly in eight-bed clusters. The development, which secured planning permission in January 2024, also includes study rooms, games rooms, laundry facilities, breakout areas and outdoor amenity space. There is also provision for a creche within the development.

The wider Northwood Campus has a mix of uses including residential, retail, offices, healthcare and other commercial uses. Northwood is located 2.6km from Dublin City University, 4km from Beaumont Hospital and 6.5km from Dublin city centre. Northwood is well served by public transport, with a number of Dublin Bus routes operating in the immediate area.

Northwood is expected to benefit in the future from the development of the Metro North, with a dedicated stop proposed just 400m from the subject site.

Darragh Deasy of CBRE says: “The Dublin PBSA market remains critically undersupplied, with a very limited development pipeline anticipated in the short term. The subject site, which has full planning permission in place, should see strong demand from developers and investors.”