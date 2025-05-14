Cosgraves seeking €1.5m for Honeypark residential development site

With Honeypark, the large-scale residential scheme built by Cosgrave Property Group on the site of the former Dún Laoghaire Golf Club lands now completed, the Cosgrave family has instructed agent Hooke & MacDonald to find a buyer for a 0.24-hectare (0.6-acre) site within the development. The holding, located in a central position within the scheme, is guiding at a price of €1.5 million and has the potential for the provision of 32 apartments and a creche, subject to planning permission.

A feasibility study prepared in advance of this sale by MCORM Architects suggests this proposed development could comprise a mix of 12 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom apartments, with 26 surface car-parking spaces. The site is zoned Objective A under the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022–2028, supporting residential development.

It overlooks a landscaped park and duck pond and is within walking distance of the Park Pointe neighbourhood centre, which includes Tesco Express, a pharmacy, cafe and medical services.

The wider Honeypark development is almost equidistant from Dún Laoghaire’s town centre (1.9km) and the N11 (1.8km). The scheme sits about 5km from junction 15 (Cornelscourt) on the M50 motorway and about 10km south of Dublin city centre. Glenageary, Monkstown, Salthill and Dún Laoghaire Dart stations are all within 2.6km, offering direct access to the city centre and the wider regional rail network. Several Dublin Bus routes serve the area.

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “This site offers excellent development potential within a proven residential setting.”