Boutique Killaloe Hotel & Spa guiding at €3.5m

Successful 35-bedroom Co Clare venue offers buyer scope for expansion of accommodation

The Killaloe Hotel & Spa in Killaloe, Co Clare
Ronald Quinlan
Wed May 07 2025 - 05:30

Agent Savills is guiding a price of €3.5 million for the Killaloe Hotel & Spa in Killaloe, Co Clare.

The property, in a prime position overlooking the river Shannon and Lough Derg, comprises a well-established and successful boutique hotel with 35 guest bedrooms and a full range of onsite amenities. Killaloe is a picturesque waterside town. Known for its boating and water activities, medieval churches and its historic association with the last high king of Ireland, Brian Boru, whose Kincora fortress overlooked the town some 1,000 years ago, Killaloe is easily accessible from Limerick, Shannon and Dublin. The new Shannon Bridge linking Killaloe and Ballina is due to open shortly and will remove previous traffic congestion from the area.

An aerial view of the Killaloe Hotel & Spa in Killaloe, Co Clare
Apart from its guest accommodation, the Killaloe Hotel & Spa also features a large bar and restaurant overlooking Kincora Harbour and the river Shannon; a popular wedding venue with a spacious function room; a new spa with six treatment rooms and suites, and extensive grounds with surface parking. The hotel offers the prospective purchaser the potential to add 20 guest bedrooms, subject to planning permission, according to the selling agent.

Tom Barrett of Savills says: “The Killaloe Hotel & Spa presents an exceptional opportunity to acquire a well-invested, trading hotel with a full suite of amenities. Its strategic location and established reputation make it a particularly attractive hotel investment opportunity.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

