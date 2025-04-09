An Post inks deal for new logistics facility at Grange Castle West

Industrial and logistics property development specialist Mountpark has secured An Post as its first tenant for Grange Castle West, the €325 million logistics scheme it is developing near Baldonnell in southwest Dublin.

The State’s postal service has agreed a deal to occupy Unit 3, a 50,000sq ft building, as part of its plans to expand and modernise its delivery operation. The company is expected to take occupancy of the building, subject to planning permission being obtained for its construction, in early 2027. Approximately 150 parcels and letters delivery staff will work from the new depot.

Grange Castle West is Mountpark’s second major logistics development in the Irish market and is located just 2km away from its Mountpark Baldonnell scheme. Extending across a total area of 78 acres and with capacity for up to 115,200sq m (1.24 million sq ft) of logistics space, Grange Castle West is well located with immediate links to the N7 (Naas Rd) and the N4, giving occupiers easy access to the country’s motorway network.

Site-wide wide infrastructure works are now under way, alongside the construction of Mountpark’s inventory buildings, Unit 1 (10,684sq m/115,000sq ft), Unit 2 (18,302sq m/197,000sq ft) and Unit 5 (12,542sq m/135,000sq ft). These three inventory buildings will be available from the third quarter of this year. All buildings are being constructed to a high specification, focusing on sustainability and targeting BREEAM Outstanding and A1 Ber ratings.

Commenting on An Post’s decision to locate at Grange Castle West, Garrett Bridgeman, managing director of An Post Commerce, said: “As Ireland’s engine for ecommerce growth, An Post has to future-proof investment in large-scale logistics services for national and international businesses, and plan for continued growth over the coming decades. Grange Castle West provides us with an excellent location from which we can provide final-mile delivery using the latest technology and a rapidly growing fleet of electric vehicles.”

Brett Huxley, development director for Mountpark (UK & Ireland) said: “This is an exciting pre-let with Ireland’s national postal service, and we look forward to working closely with them as we move to deliver their new facility. We are making great progress on-site and expect to begin construction of Unit 3 in May. We are also seeing significant interest in our three speculative inventory buildings and expect to build on this demand with additional leasing announcements in the coming months.”

Savills is handling the lettings for the Grange Castle West scheme.