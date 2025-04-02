Largest logistics letting so far in 2025 signed at Aerodrome Business Park

Irish Life Investment Managers have secured the largest logistics letting of the year to date with the agreement of a new long-term lease of Unit Q1 at Aerodrome Business Park in Rathcoole to PRL. The off-market deal will see the Irish-owned logistics specialist occupy the detached warehouse facility, which extends to 16,072sq m (173,000sq ft) on a 7.5-acre site, on a full repairing and insuring lease for 25 years, with a tenant-break option in March 2037, at an annual rent of €12.75 per square foot (exclusive).

PRL is an Irish and UK company specialising in logistics management, freight, sales, marketing and offering a full 360° outsourced business service.

Purpose-built by Clonmel Enterprises in 2010 to a specification exceeding industry standard at the time, Unit Q1 has a B1 Ber rating. Key features of the warehouse include enhanced cladding thicknesses, superior air tightness, 16 dock levellers, two level-access doors, a 138 ft (42 m) deep service yard, a 39 ft (12m) clear internal height and separate operations offices. The facility’s CAT A office and staff facilities are equipped with air conditioning and a passenger lift. The property also has separate entrances for cars and HGVs and has 185 car-parking spaces.

Irish Life acquired the Dublin property, for its part, for €28.1 million in 2017. At the time of its purchase, the building was fully let to Culina Logistics Ireland Ltd – backed by rental guarantees from two major UK logistics businesses – on a long lease from January 2010, at a rent of €1,808,602. The new long-term lease agreed with PRL will see Irish Life generate some €2.2 million in annual rental income from the facility.

Commenting on her company’s decision to locate at Aerodrome Business Park, Violet Devereux, chief executive of PRL, said: “Unit Q1 will play a pivotal role in enhancing our warehousing infrastructure, supporting the needs of our fast-moving consumer goods ambient and chilled clients while contributing to our long-term growth strategy.”

Philip Harvey, managing director of industrial property specialist agent Harvey, added: “This letting represents a significant milestone for us, having been involved in the original pre-let in 2010, the investment sale in 2016 and now this transaction”.