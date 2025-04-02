Former Sisk HQ on Dublin’s Naas Road guiding at €5.25m

An aerial view of Wilton Works shows its position next to the Luas red line on the Naas Road in Dublin

With Ireland’s largest construction and engineering firm, John Sisk, having relocated its office operations to Citywest Business Campus in June 2024, the firm’s long-standing former headquarters on Dublin’s Naas Road is being offered to the market by agent BNP Paribas Real Estate at a guide price of €5.25 million. The sale is expected to see interest from both owner-occupiers and from developers and investors.

Wilton Works, as it is known, occupies a high-profile site fronting on to the Naas Road 8km southwest of Dublin city centre. The immediate surrounding area comprises a variety of uses including industrial, retail warehousing and offices. It is also well served by local road infrastructure and public transport facilities and sits approximately 300m east of the intersection of the M50 motorway with the N7 Naas Road. The Luas red line, which runs from Citywest to the 3Arena in Dublin’s docklands, provides a regular service to the city centre, with the nearest Luas stop at the Red Cow less than a 10-minute walk away. Nearby occupiers include Irish Distillers, DHL, Harris Group and the Red Cow Moran Hotel.

Wilton Works comprises the original two-storey office building occupied by John Sisk since 1964 along with an interlinked, modern three-storey Grade A office building which was constructed in 2002. The total combined floor area extends to a gross internal area of 3,584sq m (38,578sq ft) together with 96 on-site car parking spaces. There are EV car charging points located to the rear of the modern element, and the development has a C3 Ber rating.

The site extends to 0.983 hectares (2.429 acres) and has the benefit of dual vehicular access from both the Naas Road and Robinhood Road located to the rear of the development.