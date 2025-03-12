Swedish embassy relocates to new offices on Pembroke Row

The embassy of Sweden has relocated from its long-standing home at No 12 Fitzwilliam Place to Kildress House on nearby Pembroke Row in Dublin city centre. The embassy has taken the entire second floor of the building for its diplomatic and consular operations and is understood to be paying a rent of about €53.50 per square foot. Kildress House is owned by MRP, the property development and investment arm of McAleer & Rushe.

Developed originally by MRP some 35 years ago as a three-storey office block, Kildress House has undergone a full redevelopment and been transformed into a six-storey grade-A office scheme of 2,062sq m (22,200sq ft) with LEED Gold sustainability credentials and an A3 Ber rating.

The building, designed by architects Henry J Lyons, is on Pembroke Row between Lower Baggot Street and Wilton Place, and just across the Grand Canal from Upper Baggot Street and Burlington Road. The property is surrounded by numerous international corporate occupiers, including LinkedIn, Stripe, Amazon, Bank of Ireland and BDO.

Kildress House itself is already home to US-headquartered investment manager, Principal Global Investors, loan servicer BCM Global, drinks company Proximo Spirits and investment firm Muzinich & Co. The Swedish embassy was advised in the negotiations for their new offices by Mark Headon of JLL while the landlord was represented by Conor Egan of Savills.

READ MORE

The first floor at Kildress House, which remains available for lease through Savills, comprises 421sq m (4,535sq ft) of adaptable office space.